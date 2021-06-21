Maureen Wroblewitz asked: 'Will you join Miss Universe PH 2021?'

MANILA – Maureen Wroblewitz has finally broken her silence amid reports that she is planning to join this year’s Miss Universe Philippines.

“I’ve always considered joining pageants,’ she said in a virtual media conference on Monday. “As in my other interviews, I’ve always said that I’ve considered it, that I am not closing any doors.”

Wroblewitz, however, stressed that she will join a pageant only when she feels 100 percent ready.

When categorically asked if she sees that happening this year, she said: “I am not so sure yet because this is the year, I’ve heard, that you have the least preparation time. I really want to be ready if I do join.”

Wroblewitz said she likes the idea of how pageants give women a great platform to talk about what they believe in and put forward their advocacies.

In the meantime, Wroblewitz would like to focus on her acting career as she just signed a management contract with ABS-CBN’s Star Magic.

When asked if she is willing to work with her boyfriend Juan Karlos in the future, she said: “If he decides to do acting again, of course, I’d love to.”

From the way she talked about him, it seems like everything is going well with Wroblewitz and Juan Karlos.

“It is really communication. He knows everything about me. I feel really comfortable in telling him everything. Communication and trust are really important."