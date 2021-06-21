Singer-turned-beauty queen Emmanuelle Vera denies undergoing plastic surgery

MANILA -- Singer-turned-beauty queen Emmanuelle Vera recently addressed rumors that she has gone under the knife as she prepares for the Miss World Philippines pageant.

In an interview with M Pageantry, Vera said that she and her team are aiming for a different kind of "transformation."

"Our goal was transformation. We wanted to show a side of me na hindi pa nakikita, na may pagka-humanitarian. I haven't shown that because I've done my volunteer work in private since I was young," she said.

"Transformation nga ang peg namin. And people think I did it with enhancements, with surgery. And I just want to clarify that I did not get any plastic surgery," she added.

"My weight loss was pretty drastic and that changed a lot. My nose is very, very real, I promise you guys. I got it from my Mama."

Vera admitted, however, that she has been getting "different skin care treatments, machines, and whatever else na non-surgical."

She said that she has nothing against plastic surgery, but she has yet to have the time and budget for it.

"You will know talaga when I get it," she said. "My doors are not closed to it. But sa ngayon, walang time and budget, and it's just not a priority for me."

Vera is one of the candidates of Miss World Philippines 2021, which will be held on July 25.

