MANILA – Maxine Medina was an image of an elated bride-to-be in her prenup shoot with her future husband, diving instructor Timmy Llana.

On Instagram, the Miss Universe Philippines 2016 titleholder shared photos from their vintage-themed shoot in Vigan, Ilocos Sur.

“As the countdown to our big day begins, I'm feeling a mix of emotions -- excitement, happiness, and a little bit of nerves. But most of all, I'm grateful to be marrying the person who fills my heart with love and joy,” Medina captioned her post.

The former beauty queen also revealed that she and Llana will be tying the knot in four months’ time.

Medina and Llana got engaged in April 2022 after being together for nearly four years.

She recently had a bachelorette party in Boracay with her nearest and dearest, including fellow Miss Universe Philippines titleholder Ariella Arida.