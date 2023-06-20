Health shorts: Learning tool for pharmacists and more

MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news related to health and wellness.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

'DRINK MORE WATER' CAMPAIGN

Pernod Ricard has expanded its digital campaign "Drink More Water" across Asia, launching locally in the Philippines to raise awareness on the importance of drinking water and pacing oneself when consuming alcohol.

"Drink More Water" was launched in 2021 in Europe, Africa, and Latin America and has since successfully reached more than 110 million people in 3 continents. Last June 5, the campaign was expanded in 14 markets in Asia.



Pernod Ricard’s team in the Philippines has partnered with Edukasyon.ph to bring the campaign closer to students and soon-to-be young professionals who are emerging into the legal drinking age.

With the support of Edukasyon.ph, the benefits of “Drink More Water” were amplified with games and booth activities during the 5-day run of UP Fair, the popular music festival held at the University of the Philippines-Diliman.

More details are available on the Drink More Water website.

LAZADA RUN

Lazada is inviting the public to register for its upcoming run event.

The Lazada Run will be held on July 2 at the SM Mall of Asia grounds. Race categories include 1 km for kids and 5 km, 10 km, and 21 km for adults.

Registration will end on June 27, or until slots run out. More details are available on the Lazada app and social media pages.

LEARNING TOOL FOR PHARMACISTS

Handout

Sanofi Consumer Healthcare has partnered with the learning platform SwipeRx, and PPHA, the official organization representing Philippine

pharmacists, to launch PharmAcademy.

PharmAcademy is a platform that provides learning modules for pharmacists to enhance their knowledge through Continuing Professional Development and Digital Learning Campaigns and their soft skills and business acumen skills at zero cost and taken at their own pace.

While already available to a limited number in the Philippines in the last three years, the launch of PharmAcademy on SwipeRX makes the learning tool available to all pharmacists and SwipeRX users across the country.

MINDNATION PARTNERS WITH UN WOMEN

MindNation has partnered with UN Women Philippines to prioritize mental health and promote equality in the workplace, hosting an exclusive Leaders' Roundtable last month.

According to 2023 data collected by MindNation which surveyed 15,000 employees, nearly half of female employees in the Philippines face mental health challenges at work. The key findings include:

- 45% of women employees surveyed reported that they struggled with depression, anxiety, stress, and emptiness

- 77% of women experience significantly more difficulties to achieve work-life balance compared to male employees

- 45% reported that financial pressures as one of their top sources of mental health challenges

- 38% stated that mental health challenges, particularly stress, affected their productivity. These women lose 15.5 hours per week due to mental health concerns

- 31% are suffering from burnout as a result of unaddressed mental health challenges

- 24% had significantly greater intention to quit their job due to mental health issues compared to their male counterparts

MindNation and UN Women aim to address these challenges through their partnership, fostering a meaningful dialogue and equipping organizations with sustainable and effective strategies to support employee well-being and gender equality.

SENSITIVE SKIN CARE BY AVEENO BABY

Handout

Aveeno Baby promises to care for baby's sensitive skin through its lineup of products.

These include the Baby Daily Moisture Wash and Shampoo, which contains natural colloidal oatmeal known for its soothing and nourishing properties. Specifically made for babies with sensitive skin, it promises to gently cleanse without drying their skin, leaving a light fresh fragrance.

On the other hand, Aveeno's Baby Soothing Relief Moisture Cream contains natural colloidal oatmeal and portulaca extract, which locks in moisture and provides soothing relief for baby's sensitive skin.

Both products are available in major online and in-store retailers, and Aveeno Baby's official stores on Shopee and Lazada.

SMILE TRAIN, LIFEBOX DISTRIBUTE PULSE OXIMETERS

Cleft-focused organization Smile Train and global nonprofit Lifebox are distributing 40 pulse oximeters to 24 healthcare facilities in the Philippines.

In 2020, Smile Train and Lifebox launched the global Smile Train-Lifebox Safe Surgery and Anesthesia Initiative and together provided 8,800 pulse oximeters to support healthcare providers worldwide in responding to COVID-19.

In 2022, the two organizations launched the Lifebox-Smile Train Pulse Oximeter, scaling up access to anesthesia monitoring to make 14 million surgeries safer.

Pulse oximeters are needed to measure the blood's oxygen level and are essential for patient monitoring during anesthesia and in intensive care.

In the Philippines, Lifebox-Smile Train Pulse Oximeters have been distributed to Marikina St. Vincent General Hospital, San Fernando Hospital in Pampanga, Allegiant Regional Care Hospital in Lapu-Lapu City, and Tebow CURE Hospital in Davao City.

More partner hospitals and organizations are expected to receive the pulse oximeters in the coming months.

WEIGHT MANAGEMENT COMPOUNDED MEDICATION

Handout

Apotheca Integrative Pharmacy (AIP), the first online compounding pharmacy in the Philippines, said it is seeing positive views on health and wellness among its millennials and Gen Z patients.

Besides taking charge of their health, AIP’s data shows growing interest among the future generation in modern medications such as compounded drugs.

Millennials and Gen Zs start their compounding medicine journey around the age of 20, AIP data reveals, with an 375 percent increase in patient-respondents taking compounded medication from 2021 to 2022. The number of patients further grew by 45 percent in 2023.

Weight management products consistently topped the medication category prescribed to millennials throughout 2021 and 2022 and until May 2023, with usage reaching 51 percent and 55 percent, respectively, for the first two years.

AIP offers a variety of compounded solutions for weight management, including Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (HCG) solution, which aims to protect beneficial lean muscle mass while burning undesirable fat. This comes part of an intensive diet plan called the HCG Diet, which aids patients in shedding off pounds of collective weight.

Among Gen Z patients, corticosteroids, which are anti-inflammatory medicine prescribed for a wide range of conditions, topped prescriptions by doctors, with usage peaking at 88 percent in 2021. Data for May 2023 shows corticosteroids remain the top category with 57 percent usage.

Fludrocortisone and hydrocortisone are the compounded medications being offered by AIP under the corticosteroids category. Fludrocortisone works by helping the body maintain the balance of minerals and water while hydrocortisone calms down the body’s immune response to pain and itching and swelling.

More details are available on AIP's website and social media pages.

WORLD MILK DAY EVERY DAY

World Milk Day, observed annually on June 1, serves as a global platform to highlight the nutritional value of milk and raise awareness about the benefits it offers.

Bear Brand, however, is encouraging the public to join them in celebrating World Milk Day every day, pointing out that milk is an important part of people's daily lives.

It said milk gives nutrients such as vitamin C and D, protein, calcium, iron, and zinc, which are vital for the growth and development of individuals across all age groups.