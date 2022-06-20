WATCH: Pia Wurtzbach gets drag queen makeover

MANILA -- Ever wondered how Pia Wurtzbach would look like as a drag queen? Here's your answer.

The former Miss Universe dressed up as American drag queen Trixie Mattel as she joined Pride Month celebrations.

Mattel is the star of the show "Trixie Motel" which is airing on Discovery Plus, which recently tapped Wurtzbach as one of its celebrity ambassadors.

"Just for kicks," the former beauty queen said.

Wurtzbach has always been vocal of her support of the LGBTQIA+ community, even before winning the Miss Universe crown in 2015.

She has been using her platform to promote advocacies related to them, as well as take part in Pride events.