Artwork by Anna Gabrielle Cerezo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA -- Thinking of announcing the end of your relationship on social media? A life coach is hoping that you'd reconsider.

According to Myke Celis, it is best to not involve others and let them have a say in something that was only shared by two people.

He said this might lead to unsolicited advice and comments, which may affect how a couple will move on from the split.

"The relationship only involved two people. And the less number of people who will know, the better. Because it gives those involved ample time and space to think things over, minus the pressure and judgments of all those people around them who want to give unsolicited comments and pieces of advice," he said.

Celis encouraged former couples to ask themselves first about why they intend to post about the breakup on social media, and think of the long-term effects of their actions.

"Before dishing out any details, please take in consideration the following: What are my intentions? What do I want to achieve from doing this and what will be the consequences if I did post?" he said.

"While it's the right of every individual to express himself/herself, it is also important to note that whatever we post on social media that's coming from heightened emotions, whether of sadness, anger, or whatsoever – all those have long-term implications. So always revert back to thinking: what will be best for you (and your ex) at this point in time that will allow you to heal? That is the goal," he stressed.

Celis, who is also the author of the book "#BestMeEver: My Life Advice," went on to assure those who underwent a breakup that there is no need for them to explain their situation to the public.

He suggested taking a break on social media, and focusing instead on individual healing and growth.

"That's how you take responsibility for yourself and your relationship that was – coming from a space of respect. Remember, what happens offline is far more important than what’s been said and done online," he said.