Rabiya Mateo pays tribute to her mom on Father's Day

MANILA -- While most people paid tribute to their dads during Father's Day weekend, Rabiya Mateo had someone else in mind.

The former Miss Universe Philippines publicly greeted her single mother on Sunday, thanking her for all the sacrifices she made for her family.

"Happy Father's Day, Mama! Thank you for all the sacrifices. How I wish I can be half the woman that you are in terms of wisdom, maturity, and mental prowess," Mateo said.

"The more I meet people in life, the more I appreciate your lectures and teaching. Pinaka 'di ko malilimutan 'yung sinabi mo na, 'Okay lang na mahirap tayo basta walang ginagamit at inaapakan na tao,'" she added.

Mateo said she hopes her mother to "live a long life so I can give you all the good things you deserve."

She also acknowledged other single moms "who chose to nurture and provide for their family."

"Mabuhay kayong lahat!" she said.

Mateo's father, an Indian national, left for the United States when she was a child and never returned.

She tried looking for her father in the US after finishing in the Top 21 of the 69th Miss Universe. Mateo eventually stopped, acknowledging the possibility that her father may not be ready to meet her.