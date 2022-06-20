Julia Barretto opens pop-up store for accessories brand

MANILA -- Actress Julia Barretto opened the first pop-up store for her accessories brand over the weekend.

Located at the second level of Trinoma mall in Quezon City, the pop-up store of The Juju Club offers the brand's range of hats, sunglasses, and hair clips, among others.

It will be available until June 25.

"Thank you for dropping by on the opening day of our first-ever pop-up store! We love you, thank you for everything, this wouldn't have been possible without your support," Barretto said in an Instagram post.

Barretto introduced The Juju Club in November last year, with its products available online.

Prices range from P80 for a scrunchie to P1,250 for a "luxury" hair clamp with rhinestones.