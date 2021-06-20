Wanna write K-drama? KCC will host another webinar on K-drama scriptwriting

MANILA — The Korean Cultural Center (KCC) in the Philippines will be hosting a free webinar on Korean drama scriptwriting and marketing.

This is the second time KCC will be hosting this event, which aims to gather K-drama enthusiasts, aspiring screenwriters, production students and industry professionals, among others, to share insights and learn from the roster of speakers.

Entitled "Rediscover the Korean Creative Industry: A webinar on K-Drama Scriptwriting and Marketing", the event is part of the KCC and the Embassy of the Republic of Korea's initiative to enrich the knowledge of Filipino TV producers and scriptwriters in terms of script and production of dramas.

Among those who will be sharing their knowledge on K-drama scriptwriting and marketing are Amor Aljibe of the University of the Philippines, scriptwriter Park Ji-hyun, Lee Hyo-young, Rona Co and director Joey Reyes.

Attendees who will be asking questions during the webinar may also get the chance to win prizes.

The webinar will be streamed exclusively on KCC's Youtube channel on June 30 at 1p.m. The event is open to the public.