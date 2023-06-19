Lea Salonga adds feather to her cap as Broadway producer

Broadway star Lea Salonga, the United States Marine Band Chamber Orchestra and the United States Army Band Herald Trumpets perform during the State Dinner for President Yoon Suk-yeol of the Republic of Korea hosted by US President Joe Biden held in the East Room of The White House in Washington, DC, USA, April 26, 2023. Oliver Contreras, EPA-EFE.

MANILA – Lea Salonga has added another feather to her cap as she is now a Broadway producer.

The Tony winner shared the good news in an Instagram post over the weekend as she gushed about producing a staging of “Here Lies Love.”

“Speaking of debuts, I’m making my own tonight as a BROADWAY PRODUCER! I blame this squarely on the mighty shoulders of @clintramos and @joseiswriting. What have you gotten me into?!?” said Salonga.

“Here Lies Love” is the first musical on Broadway about the Philippines with entirely Filipino principal roles.

The 23-member company of "Here Lies Love" includes Melody Butiu, Moses Villarama, Jasmine Forsberg, Reanne Acasio, Jaygee Macapugay, Julia Abueva, Renée Albulario, Aaron Alcaraz, Carol Angeli, Nathan Angelo, Kristina Doucette, Roy Flores, Timothy Matthew Flores, Sarah Kay, Jeigh Madjus, Aaron "AJ" Mercado, Geena Quintos, Shea Renne, and Angelo Soriano.

Earlier this month, it was also announced that Los Angeles-based Filipino artist Garth Garcia will be part of the Broadway musical as a community investor.

Performances began at the Broadway Theatre on June 17 ahead of the official opening night on July 20.

From its world premiere at The Public Theater in 2013, the musical has enjoyed popular and critical acclaim.

The show returned to The Public in 2014-2015, debuted at London’s Royal National Theatre in 2014, and most recently opened at Seattle Repertory Theatre in 2017.