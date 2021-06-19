Father's Day 2021: 7 gift ideas for Dad

MANILA – Still thinking of a gift for Father's Day?

From gadgets and shoes and unique experiences, here are gift ideas that any type of dad will surely love.

FOR THE DAD WHO LOVES TO RELAX: OGAWA'S MASTER DRIVE AI

Handout

Give your father the gift of relaxation with Ogawa's line of wellness massage chairs and mobile products.

The Master Drive AI precisely targets acupunctural points with a human-like full-body massage.

This 4D Thermo Care massage chair has features such as face recognition, health tracker and scanner, AI-powered automated analyst, and voice command control.

More details are available on Ogawa's website and Facebook page.

FOR THE MUSIC-LOVING DAD: JBL LIVE 460NC ON-EAR HEADPHONES

Handout

Is superior sound essential for your dad? The JBL Live 460NC on-ear headphones are equipped with 40mm drivers to deliver great sound, punctuated with enhanced bass so every track pops.

Dads can activate the Adaptive Noise Cancelling if focusing is what they need, and Smart Ambient if they want to keep in touch with their environment.

Priced at P6,999, JBL Live 460NC on-ear headphones also have voice assistant technology and as much as 50 hours of battery life. These also come with a detachable audio cable to let your dads rock on and work hard even when the battery goes off.

More details are available on JBL Philippines' website and social media pages.

FOR THE FASHION-FORWARD DAD: ONITSUKA TIGER'S ULTIMATE 81 NM SNEAKERS

Handout

The newest arrivals from Onitsuka Tiger is sure to impress fashion-forward dads.

One of this is Nippon Made, a collection of sneakers made in Japan. Each pair is prepared by master craftsmen to give it its own personality.

Priced at P14,990, the Ultimate 81 NM sneakers are exclusively available at Onitsuka Tiger branches at Greenbelt 5 and Shangri-La Plaza Mall.

More details are available on Onitsuka Tiger Philippines' social media pages.

FOR THE DAD WHO LOVES SENTIMENTAL GIFTS: CANVA GREETING CARD

Handout

Looking for a heartfelt gift idea for Father's Day? Canva lets users create their own greeting cards for free.

The platform has a wide variety of photos, customizable templates, and full-color professional layouts.

Those who change the language settings to Tagalog or search the word "tatay" can also find Filipino templates.

Canva also offers options for printing for a fee, with more details available on its website.

FOR THE DAD WHO WANTS TO HAVE FUN: AIRBNB ONLINE EXPERIENCES

Handout

Those who want to give their dads a unique gift can check out Airbnb Online Experiences, where expert hosts around the world offer different virtual activities that can be enjoyed from the comforts of one's home.

Some of the activities here include a coffee masterclass, a guide to American craft beer culture, cooking sessions, ukulele lessons, virtual trip to see Buenos Aires' street art, an origami making experience, and even a night of magic and mind reading.

More details are available on Airbnb's website.

FOR THE BEACH LOVING DAD: A DAY AT ACEA

Handout

The man of the house is in for deals and treats at Acea Subic Beach Resort this Father's Day.

The resort welcomes the first 50 bikers and big bikers for free breakfast from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on all weekends of June. Over 50, Acea is slashing off half the meal price.

Aside from the relaxing beach, Acea also boasts of an infinity pool, a gaming room, water sports, and a gym.

Dads who stay with their family can enjoy a 25% discount during their stay by using the coupon code ACEA25OFF. This code can be used all month of June.

Meanwhile, the resort's Salt Bar+Restaurant is treating all dads to a beer on June 20, Sunday.

More details are available on Acea's website and social media pages.

FOR THE DAD WHO WANTS TO UPGRADE HIS MAN CAVE: SAMSUNG'S TV AND SOUNDBAR BUNDLE

Handout

Give your dad the surprise of his life by upgrading his man-cave's entertainment system.

Samsung is offering a Crystal UHD TV and Soundbar bundle starting at P30,999 when purchased via straight cash or card payment until June 30, 2021.

The TV's 4K upscaling capabilities allow dads to watch any content in ultra-high definition, with the Soundbar providing a more immersive viewing experience.

More details are available on Samsung's website.