Asian Music for Peoples’ Peace and Progress launches 1st assembly in PH

MANILA — The Asian Music for Peoples' Peace and Progress (AMP3) launched its first regional assembly in the Philippines on Sunday. It is also the first in Southeast Asia after enduring the pandemic.

AMP3 is a group of progressive musicians working to enrich people's music rooted in human struggles.

The group of progressive and socially engaged musicians gathered to work on people’s music rooted in human struggles.

During the assembly, the musicians presented how they’ve used art to challenge authoritarian rule, repression, corruption, and environmental plunder in some Asian countries.

In Myanmar, the song "Myanmar Spring" of the Milk Tea Alliance became popular during the military coup in 2021.

WATCH: The Messenger Band performs in AMP3 assembly at the University of the Philippines, Diliman, Quezon City on Sunday.



The group is composed of female Cambodian garment workers promoting women empowerment.

In Cambodia, a group of female workers formed The Messenger Band to promote women empowerment, while Bangladeshi Samageet writes songs for the environment, indigenous people and workers' welfare.

Thailand also has brilliant musicians like Chi Suwichan, Jenny Kuewa, Ae Niti'kul and Pakopol Kornkranok who use their unique music for social change.

"Art is voice of voiceless. Art is also a strong tool to communicate," Suwichan added.

Indonesia's Robi Navicula, Guna Kupit, Fendy Rizk and Sandrayati Fay; and Timor Leste's Etson Caminha and Tony Amaral are also known for their activism and inspiring people to rise.

Ikuta Manji of Japan has been involved in social movements, such as anti-US bases and anti-nukes.

"Every week, we sing to different places to show resistance to nuclear energy," Manji added.

Similarly in the Philippines, musicians have continued to challenge authority, corruption and human rights abuses through their music. Among them are Jess Santiago who is one of the pioneers of people's music; Bong Ramilo who wrote songs against the Marcos dictatorship; Danny Fabella of Musikang Bayan and Sining Bulosan; The Village Idiots, which is a collaborative project of NGO workers and musicians; and Federico Dominguez, a visual artist, actor and indigenous musician from Mindanao.

On June 20, progressive musicians of AMP3 will express their unity in a concert themed "Ating Awit, Ating Pakikibaka: A Culture of Resistance and Solidarity" at the University of the Philippines, Diliman, Quezon City.