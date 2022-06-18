Watch more News on iWantTFC

Shane Quintana Tormes, the first Filipina Miss Global, celebrated her homecoming in Manila on Saturday with the welcome song “A Moment Like This."

Tormes was crowned Miss Global 2022 in Indonesia last weekend, besting 61 other candidates.

“I’m really grateful for this crown,“ Tormes told ABS-CBN News. "I dreamt of this pink and gold crown and it came true. I’ve prayed for this moment and I will do my best to be a good queen with the purest intentions.“

Anticipating Father's Day this Sunday, Tormes also thanked her father, Dennis Tormes of Bula, Camarines Sur, for his love and support; and her mentors Rodgil Flores and Jes Soriano of Kagandahang Flores beauty camp.

She also dedicated her triumph to her late mother, Nhen Tormes, who passed away last December 2021. Tormes teared up recalling the love she shared with her mom.

A pageant veteran in the last 11 years, the 28 years old Tormes previously joined Binibining Pilipinas 2019 and was named Miss Philippines Earth - Fire 2020.