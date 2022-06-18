Street children in Manila walked the runway to share their dreams in an outreach program organized by Child Hope Philippines and Japan-based organization Dear Me on June 17, 2022. Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Street children in Manila walked the runway to share their dreams in an outreach program organized by advocacy groups on Friday.

Around 20 children from outreach communities of Child Hope Philippines gathered and showed the drawing of their dream jobs. They also posed with upcycled garments they designed and made by their Japan-based partner organization Dear Me.

"Marami pong taong nasisiyahan sa amin. 'Yun po para sa'min tuwang-tuwa na po kami. Masaya po kasi pinapakita po namin 'yung talent namin tsaka marami po kaming napapalakpak na audience po," 14-year-old Charles told ABS-CBN News.

Charles said he is glad to do a catwalk like he's walking at the airport as he dreams of becoming a flight attendant one day.

"Natupad po 'yung dream namin na makapaglakad po sa red carpet tsaka with confidence po 'yung paglalakad namin," he said.

Research and mobilization and communications manager Mylene Lagman said the runway event helped the kids to boost their confidence.

"Isa ito sa mga outreach activity na hinahanap namin when it comes to volunteers kasi dito nade-develop 'yung confidence ng mga bata and they realize that they're still part of our society," Lagman said.

"Kahit ganoon 'yung status nila whether they're street children or their family belongs to the streets but still they're given the opportunity equal sa normal na bata," she added.

Dear Me founder Ayumi Nishigawa said channeling their dreams would go beyond just giving them material things.

"While we think that providing some stuff like financial support, it's also important for them, we are thinking that it's also important that they channel their dreams," Nishigawa said.

"It became a precious moment that can draw their dream again and it gave them confidence and courage to show their dream and move on to the future," she added.

Dear Me has similar events in Payatas, Quezon City this Saturday, June 18, and Bagong Silang, Caloocan on Monday, June 20.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: