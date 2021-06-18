WATCH: Samantha Bernardo opens Bb. Pilipinas 2021 swimsuit competition

Miss Grand International first runner-up Samantha Bernardo. Screengrab from YouTube

MANILA -- Thirty-four candidates graced the poolside of Novotel Manila Araneta City hotel for the swimsuit competition of Binibining Pilipinas 2021, which was streamed online on Friday.

The pre-pageant event was opened by Samantha Bernardo, who finished first runner-up in the Miss Grand International pageant last May.

Bernardo, who was second runner-up in Bb. Pilipinas 2018 and 2019 and was one of the official candidates in the postponed 2020 edition, mesmerized viewers in a yellow outfit with sparkly butterfly wings.

She showcased her "granada walk" past groups of candidates before each of them took their turn on the outdoor runway in their yellow swimwear designed by Domz Ramos.

Also present during the swimsuit competition were the reigning Bb. Pilipinas queens: Miss Universe Philippines Gazini Ganados, Bb. Pilipinas International Patch Magtanong, Bb. Pilipinas Intercontinental Emma Tiglao, Bb. Pilipinas Grand International Aya Abesamis, and Bb. Pilipinas Globe Leren Bautista.

The Bb. Pilipinas coronation night will be held on July 11 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The pageant will be shown on A2Z channel as well as on the Bb. Pilipinas YouTube page.

