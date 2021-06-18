Ramanda: Rabiya Mateo shares sweet birthday message for Miss Thailand

Miss Universe candidates Rabiya Mateo of the Philippines (left) and Amanda Obdam of Thailand. Instagram: @rabiyamateo, @amanda.obdam

It seems that Miss Universe candidates Rabiya Mateo of the Philippines and Amanda Obdam of Thailand have formed a close bond.

Mateo once again publicly showed her love for Obdam, this time on Instagram, as the Thai beauty celebrates her birthday.

"Khun suay mak," the Filipina beauty queen said. In Thai, the statement translates to "you are beautiful."

"Happy birthday to my Miss Universe sister. I miss you, Babe! See you in Thailand soon! Virtual hugs for now!" she added.

But what got Mateo and Obdam's fans excited the most was the former's use of the hashtag #Ramanda -- which combined their names -- in her post.

"'Yung hashtag, help," one fan said.

"It's the hashtag for me," another quipped.

"Ramanda all the way!" a fan said.

Mateo and Obdam were spotted holding hands on stage during the 69th Miss Universe competition in Florida last May. They finished in the Top 21 and Top 10, respectively.

In a previous interview, Mateo said she was rooting for Obdam and Adline Castelino of India after she failed to make it to the Top 10.

"And then noong hindi rin siya (Obdam) natawag sa Top 5, ramdam mo rin kasi 'yung bigat," she said. "And when I saw her, I just hugged her. We hugged each other."

Mateo went on to heap praise on Obdam: "Amanda, she's a sweetheart, and she deserves all the love, all the attention. She's a genuine person."

Related video: