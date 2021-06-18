Heart Evangelista reveals plans to develop a beauty company

MANILA -- After making a name for herself in showbiz and fashion, Heart Evangelista is setting her sights on the beauty industry.

The actress and style icon revealed plans to develop a beauty company in a Q&A session with her fans on Instagram Stories on Friday.

She said the process "has been taking much of my time."

"I just have so much on my plate that I can't afford to sit pretty," she said, when asked if she has lazy days sometimes.

"I am also developing a beauty company."

Screenshot from @iamhearte on Instagram Stories

Prior to her revelation, Evangelista has been known as one of the country's top endorsers of beauty and skin care products.

Over the years, she has done collaborations with both local and international brands. In 2015, she released a book titled "This is Me, Love Marie," where she shared her makeup and skin care secrets.

Aside from her career as an actress, Evangelista is also a painter, vlogger, influencer, and entrepreneur. Her own brand of home and fashion items, Maison Love Marie, was launched last year.

