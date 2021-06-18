Coney Reyes shares Vico Sotto’s throwback photos to mark son’s birthday

Photos from Coney Reyes' Instagram account

Veteran actress Coney Reyes took to social media to greet her son Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto a happy birthday through throwback photos.

On her Instagram account, Reyes released a snap of a young, smiling Vico with a simple birthday greeting.

“Happy Day! Happy Birthday, son! I love you,” she said in the caption.

She released two more photos in a succeeding post wherein she wished her son to always be blessed by God.

“I’ll be behind you all the way... praying for you, son! The Lord bless you and keep you! The Lord makes His face shine upon you and grant you peace and favor all the days of your life! May you always be blessed and always be a blessing!” she quipped.

“May God keep you in the center of His good, pleasing and perfect will! The Best is yet to come to the honor and glory of the Living God!”

Sotto also received greetings from his siblings such as LA Mumar, who vowed to always be an elder brother.

Happy Birthday Vics pic.twitter.com/MBI8AWvTbb — LA Mumar (@LA_Mumar) June 17, 2021

Danica Pingris, Sotto’s half-sister, posted a photo of her with husband Marc Pingris and Vico.

According to Danica, she was happy to see her younger brother again after more than a year.

“Finally saw you after more than a year!! Kahit a few minutes lang masaya kami at nakita ka namin kahapon. Happy Birthday @vicosotto ! May God continue to guide and bless you. Stay healthy. We love you!” Sotto-Pingris said.

Vico is Reyes’ son with TV icon Vic Sotto.

RELATED VIDEOS:

