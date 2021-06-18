Ben&Ben, Mobile Legends player OhmyV33nus to lead online Pride event

#SimplyLove Digital Pride will feature performances from Ben&Ben, She’s Only Sixteen, and Words Anonymous.



OPM band Ben&Ben and Mobile Legend star OhmyV33nus are set to banner the #SimplyLove Digital Pride organized by a major telecommunication company on June 20 in celebration of Pride Month.

The online event, which will be streamed on Smart’s official Facebook page, will feature performances from Ben&Ben, She’s Only Sixteen, and Words Anonymous.

An exclusive interview with OhmyV33nus and non-governmental organization LoveYourself Inc. will also be part of the event.

“The pandemic made us realize what truly matters like our need for love and connection. This collective realization is a great way to spark conversations on the importance of accepting and respecting the various expressions of love -- because love is #SimplyLove regardless of your sexual orientation and gender identity,” said Jane J. Basas, SVP and Head of Consumer Wireless Business at Smart.

The #SimplyLove campaign is part of the company’s advocacy for a “Better World,” which aims to inspire people to commit to sustainable actions with lasting positive impact to society.

“As a mobile services provider, inclusivity and diversity are simply vital to our mission of bringing people together, bridging their gaps, and fostering connections. This is very much reflected in our work culture, to the way we embrace our customers from different walks of life and align ourselves with personalities who inspire and unite us,” Basas added.

The virtual Pride event is part of Smart’s #SimplyLove campaign to pay tribute to all kinds of love and promote a culture of diversity and inclusivity for a better world.

The campaign kicked off with an online video defining a better world as one where everyone is accepted, equal, loved, and proud.

