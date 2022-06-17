Tagaytay eats: GiraSol offers something for everyone

GiraSol is located at Garden Hills, along the Aguinaldo (Tagaytay-Nasugbu) Highway in Alfonso, Cavite. Photo by Jeeves de Veyra

Tagaytay is the weekend escape from Metro Manila that’s known for its cool climate, stunning views, and amazing food destinations.

GiraSol is one such haven for good food. Even with the huge bright yellow sign, it’s pretty easy to miss it as motorists tend to power up the curving climb where the building is located.

What was supposed to be just a coffee shop gesturing towards the bed and breakfast’s lobby eventually grew in scope, with the menu now also covering the guest rooms, the events place and, eventually, the restaurant.

The Great Room at GiraSol. Photo by Jeeves de Veyra

The bed-and-breakfast’s rooms are large, tastefully designed, and are conducive to a night or two to escape the stress of Manila. There is a honeymoon suite high up on the second floor with a balcony, with more rooms on the lower ground floor. The whole property can also serve as an event venue, with the layout smartly designed to facilitate background prep and for VIPs to discreetly move about without disturbing the guests.

On the ground floor of the building is The Great Room, Girasol's main dining area with a function room on top of it for meetings and functions. For more intimate get-togethers, The Cellar in the basement is a great venue for where guests can enjoy tapas paired with a curated list of wines and spirits.

Chef Mike Prado at GiraSol's wine cellar. Photo by Jeeves de Veyra

GiraSol's menu mirrors executive chef and VP for operations Mike Prado's journey -- from his humble beginnings in boutique restaurants in the 1990s to heading operations of renowned 5-star hotels, buffet mega-chains, and even first class hospitals.

There's something for the everyday gourmet and the selection is surprisingly varied, from Filipino favorites to continental specialties that are found in hotels or fine dining menus. There are crowd-pleasers like pizza and pasta. But for those who’re looking for more uncommon fare, Prado's got entrees to please those discerning eaters, too.

Drop by for a cup of coffee with the Pahimis blend sourced from Cavite’s coffee capital, Amadeo, which is just a couple of kilometers away. Photo by Jeeves de Veyra

Start out with the appetizers such as Crispy Wonton Cups with Salmon Falfal, or salmon with paprika and yogurt, topped with mango slices. This one was served with a bit of Heart of Romaine salad with balsamic dressing. Photo by Jeeves de Veyra

Tagaytay is known for its supply of fresh greens. Prado's Chef's Salad has a generous amount of lettuce topped with shredded red cabbage, walnuts, crumbled blue cheese, and dates, served with an orange vinaigrette. Photo by Jeeves de Veyra

Dunk the focaccia in the exceptionally rich cream of mushroom soup with truffle foam for umami goodness. Photo by Jeeves de Veyra

Here are sampling portions of tender slow cooked Pork Belly topped with crisp skin, and pan-fried Salmon fillets with eggplant and saffron cream sauce. Photo by Jeeves de Veyra

The menu contains Filipino favorites with a twist, like this Garlic Soy Crispy Pata. Photo by Jeeves de Veyra

Bed and breakfast guests can choose from GiraSol’s breakfast selections that have continental and Filipino Silog options. Highly recommended is this Bangus Confit with green olives in olive oil with flavors of bell pepper and olives. It’s somewhat similar to the oil in Spanish Sardines, but a lot more flavor-packed. Photo by Jeeves de Veyra

GiraSol's must-try dessert is the Pinasô, or caramelized pudding made with crushed Jacobina biscuits sourced from nearby Mendez, balanced out with Malagos chocolate sauce. Photo by Jeeves de Veyra

All in all, GiraSol is a worthy addition to the culinary destinations up on Tagaytay Ridge. Whether you’re looking for something familiar or something out of the ordinary, there’s sure to be an entrée that will tickle your palate.

GiraSol is located at Garden Hills, along the Aguinaldo (Tagaytay-Nasugbu) Highway in Alfonso, Cavite. The Great Room is open daily from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. More details are available at GiraSol's website.