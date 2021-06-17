Shopping shorts: Butt masks, new appliances, Father's Day promos

MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local retail scene.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

500 YOC COMMEMORATIVE PLATES

Handout

A commemorative home and business plate has been released to mark the 500th anniversary of the arrival of Christianity in the Philippines.

This was initiated by Fr. Nathaniel Mariano, OSJ, with endorsement from the Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines.

Made of sturdy metal substrate, the 500 YOC Commemorative Plate is now available in Lazada, Shopee, dioceses, and parishes and other religious congregations.

Proceeds from the sale will be allocated to the evangelization and the missions of the CBCP, dioceses, parishes, and religious sectors. The project will provide financial contributions directly to the Catholic Church and its beneficiaries.

More details are available at the Gifted to Give website.

AYALA MALLS CELEBRATES FATHER'S DAY

Ayala Malls has lined up activities and deals this month in celebration of Father's Day.

One of these is the Off the Rack Fair, where customers can enjoy special discounts on dad-approved brands until June 20. Participating brands include A.Refinery, Birkenstock, Bum, Blade, Bratpack, Complex, Complex Lifestyle, Collezione, Fila, Hush Puppies, Jockey, Keds, Lattliv, Mags, Merrel, Mossimo, Olympic World, Pacsafe, Petrol, ROX, Sebago, Sperry, Skechers, The Maze, The North Face, TRU, True Value, World Balance, Western Appliances, and Xiaomi.

The discounts can be found at the following malls: Alabang Town Center, Trinoma, Ayala Malls Circuit, Ayala Malls Pavillion, Ayala Malls Fairview Terraces, MarQuee Mall, UP Town Center, Ayala Center Cebu, and Centrio.

BPI is also giving patrons the chance to win a Jewelmer advocacy bracelet when they shop at the Jewelmer store. For every P1,000 single or accumulated receipt/s, customers receive one raffle entry. Those who use their BPI Credit, Debit, or Prepaid Card may double their chances to win, while BPI Amore Card holders can triple their chances.

More details are available on Ayala Malls' website and social media pages.

BUTTITUDE MASK SHEETS LAUNCHED

Handout

Rustan's The Beauty Source recently launched a beauty butt mask brand designed to smoothen, hydrate, and detoxify skin on the derriere.

Called Buttitude, the brand has mask sheets packed with age-defying, refreshing, and detoxifying properties of citrus, lava seawater, and volcanic ash unique to Jeju Island.

It has three variants: Smoothing Butt Mask (orange), which is formulated with juicy Jeju tangerines and exfoliates skin while reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles; Hydrating Butt Mask (blue), which is infused with moisturizing Jeju lava seawater and leaves the booty plump and shiny; and Purifying Butt Mask (green), which is formulated with Jeju volcanic ash to clear clogged pores.

For more details, visit Rustan's Beauty Source's website and social media pages.

GLOBE AT HOME OFFERS TREATS FOR DAD

Those who purchase a Globe At Home Prepaid WiFi or avail of any Globe At Home Plan in select retailers nationwide until June 30 can surprise dads with free treats such as cakes, gas vouchers, and even a car wash.

Meanwhile, select current Globe At Home customers who download the Globe At Home app may celebrate Father's Day with gift vouchers from Foodpanda, PureGo, HealthNow, and Viber.

Apart from that, Globe At Home Postpaid customers can gift their tech-savvy dads with a Huawei Vision S monitor. Until July 7, customers can earn raffle entries by updating Globe At Home contact details by July 4 to earn one raffle ticket; by upgrading current Globe At Home plans to a higher plan or buying any Globe At Home add-on device to earn three raffle tickets; or by upgrading current Globe at home plan and buying any Globe At Home add-on device to earn six raffle tickets.

Those who stay tuned at the Globe At Home Facebook page for daily social media challenges can get a chance to win Samsung Smart Things worth P19,000.

L'OREAL LAUNCHES SHOPEE MALL STORE

Salon hair care brand L'Oréal Professionnel recently launched its official Shopee Mall store, offering limited-time deals on its best-sellers.

Although L'Oréal brands have been present on e-commerce marketplaces for the past few years, the hair care category has rapidly grown due to a shift to do-it-yourself hair care given the quarantine restrictions people have been facing across the country.

Aside from Shopee, L'Oréal products are also available on Lazada.

MIDEA UNVEILS NEW APPLIANCES

Handout

Appliance brand Midea aims to offer friendly home solutions with the release of its new products.

These include the SmartShell Robot Vacuum Cleaner (P10,995), which cleans and recharges by itself; the Plasma Air Purifier (P12,995), which guarantees 360 degrees of clean air delivery; the Portable Aircon Series (1.0 HP - P18,995, and 1.5 HP - P21,595), which is easy to set up and can conveniently fit into any part of the home; the 20L Silver Digital Microwave Oven (P4,295), which only costs P1 in electricity for three minutes of cooking; the Twin Tub Washer Series (6kg Washer - P6,095, 8kg Washer - P9,995 and 10kg Washer - P11,895), which consumes only P1 on electricity per wash load.

Midea products are available on the brand's website as well as on Shopee and Lazada.

NUTRIASIA INTRODUCES ECOSTATION IN BGC

Handout

Condiments producer NutriAsia has launched a new sustainability hub with multiple features that help Filipinos embrace a greener way of living.

Located at the bus stop along 30th street beside Track 30th in Bonifacio Global city (BGC), the NutriAsia EcoStation houses Select & Collect, a convenient and more sustainable way of shopping

and restocking the brand's kitchen staples.

Customers can select and pay for their pantry favorites through the Select & Collect website. Then, they can choose a preferred time to pick up their purchases at either the curbside of the JY Campos Center, the BYOB (Bring Your Own Bote) booth in the Mind Museum, or the Select and Collect lockers at the NutriAsia EcoStation.

The NutriAsia EcoStation also features a dispenser that gives free water refills for those with their own bottles and containers. To access it, users have to scan the QR Code in the NutriAsia EcoStation, which will bring them to the BYOB (Bring Your Own Bote) website. Here, they can generate a unique QR code that needs to be scanned using the dispenser’s camera to get their free water refills.

ROBINSONS HOSTS 5TH MADE IN QC FAIR

Handout

Robinsons Malls is hosting the fifth run of the Made in QC (MIQC) Local Artisans' Fair at Robinsons Galleria this June 18 and 19.

The features handcrafted products such as soaps, candles, bags, ice cream, and jewelry from over 15 Quezon City businesses.

Those who shop a minimum P1,000 worth of items from MIQC purveyors and those who show their completed COVID-19 vaccination card can bring home freebies from the Quezon City local government. Freebies can be redeemed from the registration table at the event.

SHANGRI-LA PLAZA HOLDS INDEPENDENCE DAY, FATHER'S DAY EVENTS

Shangri-La Plaza marks Philippine Independence with a month-long celebration of everything Filipino – from food, fashion, to heritage and culture.

Some of the activities lined up include Lasap Pinoy until June 30, where customers can fill up on comforting and familiar dishes offered at Bagnet Boy, Bread Broth & Beyond, Corazon, Davao Tuna Grill, Duck & Buvette, Fiesta Alamexa, Figaro, Max's, Mesa, Pancake House, Razon's, Pages Deli, Reyes BBQ, and Via Mare.

Until June 20, customers can shop at the Gawang Kamay Fair at Level 2 Grand Atrium, where Shang showcases creative, quality Filipino products by entrepreneurs and artisans.

Local brands Our Very Own by Rustan, Rustan's Department Store, Pink Manila, R.A.F., K & Company, Plains and Prints, Mico Boutique, and Details are part of the Istilong Pinoy Fair that runs from June 24 to 27 at the Grand Atrium. Here, customers can enjoy up to 50% off on clothes, shoes, accessories, and other fashion finds from these local labels.

Meanwhile, Shangri-La Plaza also has a Father's Day giveaway of a La-Z Boy Chair until June 30. The raffle is open to Shang's Viber Community members who fill out the online entry form provided by the mall. Mall guests who have been vaccinated can submit their vaccination card to double entries.