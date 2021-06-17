PH mourns death of Japanese composer known for 'Voltes V' theme songs

MANILA - The Philippine Embassy in Japan on Thursday expressed sadness over the death of veteran composer Asei Kobayashi, who's known for his opening and ending theme songs used in the fan-favorite anime "Voltes V".

"Through Mr. Kobayashi’s music, particularly the opening and ending theme songs of the classic anime “Chōdenji Machine Voltes V,” he has endeared himself to generations of Filipinos who followed the series with much adoration over the years," the embassy said in a statement.

"We express our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Kobayashi in this time of grief."

"On behalf of the millions of Filipino fans who grew up singing along to the much-beloved 'Voltes V no Uta' (The Song of Voltes V) and 'Chichimo wo Motomete' (In Search of My Father), we thank Kobayashi-san for his wonderful gift of music which will live on in the hearts of many for generations to come," the embassy said.

Kobayashi died of heart failure on May 30, his agency said. He was 88.

The Tokyo native was also a household name in Japan for playing a stubborn father in a 1974-1975 hit TV series "Terauchi Kantaro Ikka."

—With a report from Kyodo News

RELATED VIDEO