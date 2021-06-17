New eats: Arci Muñoz opens Korean-Japanese restaurant in Greenhills

MANILA -- Actress Arci Muñoz is now the owner of Yoshi-Meat-Su at O-Square 1 in Greenhills, San Juan along with her two closest friends.

In Star Magic's Inside News on Wednesday, the 32-year-old actress shared how she started the Japanese and Korean fusion-style restaurant.

"We already conceptualized everything last 2019 pa but, of course, with the pandemic looming, with everything that's happening in the world, we decided to temporarily stop construction. Pero siyempre life goes on and also we are thinking about our employees that they have to work, of course they have to make a living. And why would we let this pandemic stop us from reaching our goals," she said.

"It's always been my dream to start my own restaurant or to have my own company. And with the help of my really good friends we were able to achieve this even on this time of -- challenging times as I must say," she added.

Muñoz said she wants to inspire all those who want to start something to get their dreams.

"Don't let this pandemic stop you from reaching your goals. So ito kami ngayon though alam natin na it's really hard to start up a new business at this moment at this time pero everything is getting better now," the actress said.

According to her, everything in her restaurant is close to her heart.

"We hope to see you here and we hope that you'll enjoy the food and the ambiance because everything is BTS here, everything that is close to my heart. I hope you enjoy this place as much as I do," said Muñoz, who is a proud fan of the South Korean group BTS.

