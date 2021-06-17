19 ways to celebrate with your dad on Father's Day 2021

It’s time to celebrate the-man-of-the-house with some delightful grub for his special day.

For this Father’s Day, we list down delightful meals and treats that can be enjoyed at home or for dine-in. Whatever your budget and listing almost every cuisine, this exhaustive list features an array of choices from meats, cooking kits, healthy eats, sweet treats, fizzy libations, and more!

1. Pizza treats from Brooklyn’s New York Pizza

For Father’s Day, Brooklyn Pizza offers up a Phantastic Pizza Party Promo! Get two or three pizzas for the price of one with the Pizza Duo (1 classic, 1 premium), or the Pizza Trio (1 classic, 1 premium, and 1 of any flavor) promos. Have a virtual pizza party by sending it to different locations within Brooklyn Pizza’s delivery areas.

Try the bestselling White Pizza, a three-cheese pizza of ricotta, parmesan and mozzarella, or the new Chicken Firecracker with a spicy buffalo ranch sauce. Order by calling their stores within the metro or order online via their social media accounts.

2. The Dad Box by Mimi & Bros

Joko Magalong-De Veyra

It’s all about loving dad and his dad bod! Mimi & Bros presents the Dad Box (P2,100), a box chockfull of dad-bod inducing comfort food. A box has fall-off the bone pork ribs, spicy buffalo wings, the must-try Mimi & Bros signature fried chicken, smoked sausage, grilled sweet corn, and sliced pickles.

It even comes with a 300-ml Bombay Sapphire Gin for a quick gin and tonic in between bites of those delicious ribs!

Visit their Facebook page to order through an order link, or order via Viber at 09457985176.

3. Smoked Salmon and Cheese Spread by La Petite Fromagerie

Handout

If we’re thinking wine, crackers and cheese for Father’s Day, there’s a cheesy new treat from La Petite Fromagerie — the Smoked Salmon and Cheese Spread (P650)! With smoked Norwegian salmon, a blend of cheeses, garlic, and herbs, the spread is always made to order weekly and can be paired with La Petite Fromagerie’s selection of cheese and charcuterie. Drop by their website to order.

4. Father’s Day Bundle with Kumori Japanese Bakery & Osaka Osho

Handout

It’s a sweet and savory combination for Father’s Day with Kumori and Osaka Ohsho! This Father’s Day bundle (P1990) comes with a moist three-layer Choco Velvet Cake from Kumori Bakery and a Japanese Favorites Platter from Osaka Osho with five pieces of prawn tempura, grilled chicken teriyaki, spicy salmon roll, and even yakisoba. Available for pre-order at Kumori Bakery’s website.

5. Slow-roasted USDA beef belly from Shiraz Gourmet by Persia Grill

Here's something new from Persia Grill for Father’s Day. Shiraz Gourmet by Persia Grill launched its new flagship heritage dish — a melt-in-your-tongue 8-hour slow-roasted USDA beef belly with Chipotle herb rub. Complimented with sides of buttered vegetables and mashed potato, the fork-tender beef was packed with flavor more than heat with garlic and farm-fresh herbs.

Together with the sides and the generous amount of rich gravy, it’s definitely a celebratory meal for Father’s Day. Available in half tray (500g, 2-3 pax, P950) or full-tray (1kg, 4-pax, P1,750), order online via Persia grill’s website. Orders have a 2-day lead time.

6. A bottle of wine for Dad in Kimpura

Treat dad to a luxurious Japanese meal at Kimpura for Father’s Day and get a free bottle of red or white wine for a minimum bill of P5,000. Available for dine-in or take-out orders. Reserve for dine-in, or order online via their website or social media pages.

7. Ribs Three Ways by Brotzeit

It’s ribs-aplenty for Father’s Day with Brotzeit’s Ribs Three Ways! Choose between the Mediterranean spiced rack topped with colorful and healthy sweet pepper salsa or go extra cheesy with a three-cheese toped rack balanced with tangy marinara.

But since it’s Brotzeit, why don’t you go full German with a rack of honey ribs with garlic and beer sauce? Best with sides like cheese spätzle and crisp potato wedges!

Each rib order with sides is P2,500 per order, and good for 6 to 8 persons. Dine in or order via their website.

8. Pulutan Kit by Good Neighbor

Handout

Toast fatherhood with not only beer from Elias brewery, but also with a Pulutan Kit by Good Neighbor. Featuring late night drinking favorites like crispy fried squid coated with a sweet-sour glaze and crispy lechon with an Asian glaze, paired with two cans of Trophy Dad! What’s not to love? Order via their Facebook or Instagram (@goodneighborph).

9. Father’s Day Steak Kit by Yakiniku Ikouze

Cooking Japanese yakiniku at home is easy with the Father’s Day steak kit by Yakiniku Ikouze by chef Louie Chikiamco. A kit includes 300g of Snake River Farms Wagyu Tenders, 300g of USA shortribs, regular and spicy Yakiniku sauce, sesame seeds, shichimi, and two bottles of Sapporo beer. Pre-order until June 17 on their social media pages.

10. Spicy Szechuan Mala Platters from The Villamaria Kitchen

If your dad is into spicy food, try the special Father’s Day Spicy Szechuan Mala Stir Fry Platter from The Villamaria Kitchen. It’s a hearty platter of beef, pork, sausages, mushroom balls, lobster balls, squid balls, broccoli, peachy, shitake and enoki mushrooms stir-fried with a special mala sauce and served on top of potatoes and noodles.

Want something less spicy? Order another dish from their menu and enjoy their buy any 2 and get 10% off promo. For more information, visit their social media pages.

11. King Chef

Dads are spoiled for choice in King Chef with four Father’s Day sets available for dine-in or delivery (via their website and social media accounts). Sets come with soup, dimsum, noodles, and even milk tea!

12. Hong Kong Little Kitchen

Hankering for some legendary roasts for legendary dad? This Father’s Day, buy a whole roasted goose at Hong Kong Little Kitchen and get discounted soy or dimsum party platters at P688 instead of P1,288. Visit their Facebook page to order.

13. Bilao Kit by Sarsa Kitchen + Bar

How about a bilao of meat for Father’s Day? Sarsa’s Father’s Day bilao has their bestsellers: Lechon Manok, Grilled Pork Barbecue, Chicken Isaw and Liempo-Q with chicken rice, ensalada and a special turon for dessert. Limited slots for lunch and dinner, best to order through Viber at 09175280115 or through their Instagram.

14. Early Father’s Day Treat at Cyma

Dads get the early meat treat at Cyma! If you’re hankering to celebrate early to avoid the rush, every order of the Kreatika Meat Platter in Cyma will come with a free Caesar Salad for June 18-19.

15. Themed sets for Father’s Day by Arlene’s Catering

Family trays for Father’s Day lunch or dinner? Arlene’s Catering has you covered with themed Father’s Day sets (Italian, Tex-Mex, and Chinese). For 4-6 persons at P2,500/set, a set comes complete with carbs (carbonara/Mexican rice/yin-yang chow fried rice), veggies, and entrees (Osso Bucco/Taco Birria/PataTim). Arlene’s Catering delivers throughout NCR, order via their website or their Facebook and Instagram.

16. Marlene Montfort Pastries

A coffee cake for the man that keeps the family going! Marlene Montfort’s Father’s Day cake features coffee sponge cake with luscious coffee buttercream icing. Call 0917702005 for orders.

17. Trophy Dad by Elias Wicked Ales and Beer

Gift your dad with a trophy that he can drink. Trophy Dad is a limited-edition beer by craft brewery Elias Wicked Ales and Beer. A farmhouse style-Saison beer, it’s a pale ale with fruity and spicy flavors – and while usually very fizzy has a 5% ABV. Order online or through their Facebook and Instagram acccounts

18. Sebastiao Cocktails

Keep it boozy for dad with a Father’s Day Box (P1,199) from Sebastio Cocktails! Bottled upon every order and delivered in 90 minutes, the box has 2-3 servings each of Negroni, Black Russian, and Manhattan cocktails. Order a box from their website or their social media pages.

19. Father's Day Bundles by Carmine's Kitchen and Cold Stone

Handout

Carmine's Kitchen in Poblacion together with Cold Stone Ice Cream team up for Father's Day. Get a free serving of Cold Stone Ice Cream with every purchase of Carmine's Father's Day Bundles which includes a choice of 2 side dishes (Marbled Potatoes, Buttered Mushroom and Corn, Caramelized Sweet Potato, Corn on the Cob), a pasta dish, and a meat entree (Pork Belly Roll for P2,499, Roast Chicken for P1,799, and BBQ ribs for P2,999) enough for 4-5 people. Available for delivery or pick-up in Poblacion, Makati. Pre-order until June 18 via their social media pages.