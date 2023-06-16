Maggie Wilson. Instagram/@wilsonmaggie



Maggie Wilson took to social media to address questions on why she is not keen on welcoming another child into her life anytime soon.

In an Instagram post, the former beauty queen stressed the importance of "resolving issues" first, saying she will not make any big decision such as getting married or having another child until "the conflict is settled" and "there is peace."

"I refuse to put my son through more trauma," she stressed, citing her son Connor with estranged husband Victor Consunji. "He doesn't deserve that. I refuse to have him adapt without proper communication. That is simply unfair to a child. I want my son to feel safe. To feel loved and to be able to love, feel and speak without fear."

"No child should ever be brainwashed to fit someone else's motive or made to adjust because adults can't communicate and resolve their trauma and conflict," she added.

Wilson went on to reiterate that she will "patiently wait" for the day "when things are finally calm and when people choose kindness."

"I will wait, no matter how long it takes; even if it means that I will not be able to have another child, then so be it," she said. "I still believe in love. I love, love. And one day, everything will fall into place."

Wilson ended her post by reminding her social media followers to guide their sons to become good fathers.

"So for Father's Day, teach your sons how to be compassionate, respectful, honest, accountable, and kind. Teach them how to communicate. Teach them to be real men so their future partners can feel safe. Raise them to be good and be someone they can be proud of," she said.

Wilson earlier revealed that her marriage to Consunji is still not annulled, and that she is "still blocked from seeing my son."

Consunji, who has filed adultery cases against Wilson and her business partner British-Thai Tim Connor, seemingly confirmed his new relationship through an Instagram post with a newborn baby last April.