Father's Day 2023: Shopping promos, gifts for Dad

MANILA -- Looking for a last-minute Father's Day gift or a place to celebrate? Check out these shopping promos, events, and treats made just for dads.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

ALABANG TOWN CENTER

Alabang Town Center has kicked off its Father's Day offerings at the Activity Center with "Dads! Dream Rides," a car display that showcases an impressive collection of classic, modern, off-road, and sports vehicles.

Arcade games are set up on the side so fathers and their children can bond over their shared love for gaming. There is also Drum Circle Jam in partnership with Drumstart, which offers interactive sessions for those who love music and rhythm; and Thrill for the Grill, with a cooking demo featuring the Rolls Royce of grillers, the Weber Grill.

Mallgoers can also catch the screening of "The Flash" with pre-packed snacks, or have moments captured by a roving photographer. Those who download the Zing app can enjoy exclusive promotions and special treats.

BLACKWATER BOSSING

Handout

For Father's Day, Blackwater Bossing recommends its Bossing Deo Spray collection, featuring four affordable yet luxurious scents.

Slam Dunk has a unique masculine scent and fragrances such as woody, citrus, aldehydic, spicy, and amber, which is inspired by the “Acqua di Gio Absolu” perfume by Giorgio Armani.

Fade Away, on the other hand, is inspired by Calvin Klein’s “CK One” perfume. The citrus aromatic deo spray gives off a casual and fresh vibe.

Also available are Cross Over, which is inspired by “Boss The Scent Private Accord” by Hugo Boss and has a notable warm, spicy fragrance with a blend of musk and coffee; and Jump Shot inspired by the “Nike Original" perfume by Nike, with its soothing lavender smell.

All products are available in leading supermarkets nationwide, as well as Lazada and Shopee.

GLOBE AT HOME

Globe At Home is honoring fathers with a series of exclusive offers to make their day more memorable.

Fathers will get the following perks if they connect to a Globe At Home Postpaid Plan: a P1,000 Lazada voucher when they apply for a GFiber Plan 1699 or 2099 via globegfiber.com; subscription access to Disney+ Annual Premium Plan when they apply for GFiber Plans 2499 or up; a P500 voucher for gas or haircut when they apply for a GFiber Plan 1699 or up via Globe Stores or authorized sales agents; raffle entries for a chance to win in the Globe At Home Samsung raffle when they upgrade their GFiber plan, book a Globe Home Squad visit, or redeem Globe Rewards points until June 30.

Those who install a Globe At Home GFiber Prepaid will also get the following perks: a P150 voucher when they get successfully installed with GFiber Prepaid; a 10% Rebate when they load FamSurf299 50GB valid for 7 days on June 17-18 via GCash; SIM replacement with 10GB shareable data; 10 rewards points when they successfully register their Home Prepaid WiFi SIM via the GlobeOne App until June 30; raffle entries for a chance to win in the Globe At Home Samsung raffle when they redeem Globe Rewards points or register their Home Prepaid WiFi SIM until June 30.

MARKS & SPENCER

Handout

Marks & Spencer is celebrating fatherhood with its line of clothing and bath and body products.

It has the Mini-Me collection which features style-focused separates, matching PJ sets, and playful prints so the little ones can match with their dads on their special day.

The brand also has contemporary men's designs across its M&S Collection, such as casual buttoned shirts, chinos, jeans, and suits. Also available is the Monte & Wilde fragrance and body and bath range, which include aftershave, shower gel, hand wash, and talcum powder.

These are available in Marks & Spencer branches and the brand's website.

MOCASA

Handout

Credit payment service app Mocasa lets users buy gifts for their dad at 0% for up to 50 days.

It can be used to fuel up in any Petron or SeaOil branch; get a haircut, relaxation package, or a pair of trousers; buy the latest gadgets and other products on platforms like Lazada; give him some relief from bills by paying for telco, electric, water utilities, real estate, and health care; or have food delivered via Foodpanda or ordering in-store.

Mocasa is available in Google Play and App Store.

SEIKO

Handout

In celebration of Father's Day, Seiko joins the roadshow at Mitsukoshi BGC until June 19. The themed event offers activities and promotions for dads and watch enthusiasts to discover Seiko's timepieces in person.

For those who would like to purchase online, Seiko is offering an exclusive voucher code DAD15 to be used at the Seiko Boutique website until June 30. Those who apply the code during checkout can enjoy extra savings on their next online purchase.

Seiko has branches at Power Plant Mall, SM Aura, Glorietta, Sm Megamall, Sm North, SM Seaside, Ayala Malls Manila Bay, SM City Cebu, and Ayala Center Cebu. Its products are also available in authorized dealers nationwide.

SHANGRI-LA PLAZA

Shangri-La Plaza is dedicating the month of June to all fathers and everyone who are like dads in their own ways with a lineup of activities that brings families closer together.

Families can capture memories with the man of the house by checking out the unique Father’s Day installation at the Grand Atrium until June 19. Designed by La Belle Fete, the decor reflects the go getter life of fathers.

Car lovers can catch the Vintage Car (FORD GT40) Exhibit until June 18 at Level 1, Main Wing. Of the five initial GT40 prototypes, only three from the American automobile manufacturer remain today.

Cine Europa is also happening at the Red Carpet at the Shang from June 16 to 18. The European film festival features rare cinema wonders from countries like Latvia, Poland, and Sweden, and they're all screening for free.

On June 18, 6:30 p.m., dads can have some well-deserved R&R with a Live at the Shang! performance at the Grand Atrium by the Manila Philharmonic Orchestra (MPO) under the baton of Maestro Rodel Comenar.

Other activities include the life-size LEGO-fied Ferrari on display from June 19-30 at Level 1, Main Wing; Game On, Dad at the East Atrium from June 23-25, which features iconic arcade games from different generations; and the Masarap Ba? Food Fair from June 30-July 2.

SSI LIFE

Handout

SSI Life has prepared discounts, special treats, promos, as well as activities to make the season of Dads a happy one for him and the entire family.

It is offering as much as 35% off with the season’s participating brands: Armani Exchange, Bally, Clarks, Dune, Lacoste, Payless ShoeSource, and Superga.

The fun extends online at SSI Life's multi-brand online store, trunc.ph. Customers can use the code TRUNCFORDADS to get 10% off with no minimum purchase required until June 18, 2023. A 10% discount on Calvin Klein, Kenneth Cole, Hogan, BOSS, and Zegna await My SSI Life loyalty app members, and an extra 5% off on Zegna and Calvin Klein for Elite members.

UNIQLO

Handout

Uniqlo celebrates Father's Day with LifeWear, showcasing pieces that best fit their everyday lifestyles.

Its gift recommendations include the AIRism Short Sleeve Polo Shirt and the Ultra Stretch DRY-EX Jogger Pants for the sporty dad; the Smart Ankle Pants for the classy dad; the AIRism Cotton Crew Neck Oversized T-shirt and AirSense Shorts for the chill dad; and the DRY-EX UV Protection Full-Zip Hoodie and the Pocketable UV Protection Parka for the outdoorsy dad.

Those with a minimum receipt purchase of P3,000 from June 16 to 18 in Uniqlo stores and online will receive a voucher for gas discounts at Shell (P3 off per liter for FuelSave Diesel and V-Power Diesel; and P4 off per liter for FuelSave Gasoline, V-Power Gasoline, and V-Power Racing.)

Uniqlo will also offer exclusive Father’s Day activities such as indoor golf putting with any purchase at its Manila Flagship Store in Glorietta 5 from June 16-18; and a chance to take home prizes from Dove Men at the pachinko corner from June 16-18 at select stores (Nuvali Roadside, Blue Bay Walk, Alabang Westgate, Marquinton Roadside, Evia, and Ayala Malls Manila Bay) with any in-store purchase.