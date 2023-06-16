Father's Day 2023: Hotel deals, treats for Dad

MANILA -- Check out these lavish hotel treats and deals for this year's Father's Day celebrations.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

CITY OF DREAMS MANILA

Handout

City of Dreams Manila unveils offerings especially made for dads to feel like a king on their special day.

Crystal Dragon presents an exclusive Father’s Day menu available until June 18. Choices include Chilled Spicy Marinated 25 Heads Chilean Abalone with squids, shrimps, and clams; Double-boiled Sea Treasure Soup with maca, fish maw, conpoy and pork stomach; Roasted Farm Duck with black truffle sauce; Sauteed Australian Asparagus with shrimps and morel mushrooms; and Braised Fujian Fragrant Rice with assorted seafood and eryngii mushroom. Fathers dining on June 18 will receive a complimentary gift.

Nobu Manila's Sunday Brunch features a lavish spread of new-style Japanese cuisine popularized by world renowned chef Nobu Matsuhisa. At P4,388 net per person, guests can indulge on an extensive selection of appetizers; kushiyaki or grilled and skewered meat and vegetables and premium sashimi, sushi and maki roll creations matched with Nobu signature sauces, available in a buffet combined with an a la carte menu.

Nobu Manila also has an eight-course tasting menu at (P8,871.42) net per person. It includes the chef’s choice of appetizer followed by Tuna Tataki; a selection of assorted sushi and chilled chawanmushi of seasonal vegetables; Yellowtail Tosazu with crispy red onion and olive oil; Salmon Sashimi Salad; Pan-roasted Seabass with pickled watermelon, amasu ponzu and balsamic caviar; Grilled Wagyu Beef with crispy kabocha, nasu, shitake and garlic SMR (soy-mirin reduction); and Chocolate and Yogurt, consisting of chocolate mousse, yogurt, vanilla crumble and ube ice cream.

Fathers booked on any day from June 16 to 18 at Nüwa Manila, Nobu Hotel or Hyatt Regency Manila will receive a special gift. The welcome amenity is available for bookings made via direct channels and on applicable Best Available rates, or Rack rates. Terms and conditions apply.

SOLAIRE

Handout

Solaire Resort has launched its “Dad, You Da Man” series of celebrations this June for Father's Day.

The hotel’s restaurants Yakumi, Finestra Italian Steakhouse, Waterside, Red Lantern, and Fresh will serve a collection of culinary offerings for Sunday Brunch from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Yakumi will feature a variety of sushi, sashimi, and other Japanese dishes; Finestra will prepare an Italian brunch selection; Red Lantern will offer dishes from various Chinese regions; Waterside will serve up grilled meats and seafood; and Fresh will take diners on an organic culinary journey.

Solaire is also offering a Father's Day staycation package until June 30, with rates starting at P17,500++ for a deluxe room. The package includes breakfast buffet for two at Fresh, signature welcome drink for two at the outlet of your choice (Dragon Bar, Oasis Garden Cafe, or Waterside), and lunch or dinner passes at Fresh for two.

THE ORIENTAL HOTELS

Handout

The Oriental Hotels and Resorts is offering families in the countryside memorable special events with its Dad’s Day Out promos.

Four-star The Oriental Leyte in Palo will have a feast of a buffet dinner on June 18 at its Samsara Restaurant, which is known for its Asian, Filipino and international delights for P999 for adults and P499 for children. Enhancing the seaside dinner is an acoustic musical group, The Oriental Performing Ensemble, and the sought-after fire dancers.

Beyond Father’s Day, the resort hotel is offering the Baecation Couple Deal for P9,888 until the end of the year, inclusive of a Premier Garden View room with a romantic setup, breakfast for two, dinner for a couple with themed set-up, bottle of wine, and use of swimming pool and fitness gym.

Up north, The Oriental Bataan in Mariveles beckons with a buffet dinner at P899 for adults and P449 for kids, which also features a guitar trio to serenade diners. The hotel’s Forest Grill also has the 12 Shots Standing Promo, consisting of Kahlua, Antonov Vodka, Tanduay Rhum, Gilbey’s Gin, Crème de Cacao Brown (Walsh), Crème de Cacao White (Walsh), Drambuie, Triple Sec, Fundador, Blue Curacao (Walsh), Disaronno Amaretto, and El Hombre at P1,098, with daily winners receiving complimentary chili cheese fries.

The hotel also has a Mid-Year Sale starting at P4,100 until June 30, covering an overnight stay at a deluxe cellar room, breakfast for two, use of facilities, and 10% on all food and beverage outlets.

Down south in Legazpi City, Dad’s Day is business as usual at The Proxy By Oriental – Albay. The hotel offers a buffet dinner of global flavors on June 17 with an acoustic band at the poolside BARcode for P799 for adults and P399 for kids. Guests can also stroll at the boutique hotel’s well-manicured Magayon Garden with a view of the volcano’s perfect cone from a safe distance.

It also has a Mid-Year Sale for P2,888 for a Deluxe Queen or Twin room with breakfast for two.

All properties will be raffling off raffle prizes for overnight stay, buffet dinner, or pool access good for two to diners. Reservations are required for the Father’s Day and room promos. For more information, visit The Oriental Hotels' website and social media accounts.

THE PENINSULA MANILA

Handout

The Peninsula Manila is setting the bar high with a Father’s Day experience that’s guaranteed to impress the pickiest Dad.

Its Father’s Day Ultimate Getaway Staycation Room Package is available from June 16 to 18, with rates starting at P17,300 for a Premier Suite (exclusive of taxes). It includes access to amenities such as the outdoor pool, fitness center, and The Gallery Club Lounge. The package also comes with lunch or dinner buffet at Escolta, and access to the pop-up Pen Ultimate Father's Day Dream Lounge at Salon de Ning on June 18 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Escolta is serving a Father's Day brunch buffet on June 18 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at P4,200 per adult and P2,250 for children under 12, and P7,200 per adult inclusive of free-flowing champagne for two hours. It comes with a complimentary invitation to Salon de Ning's Pen Ultimate Father's Day Dream lounge for an afternoon of pampering. All prices are inclusive of 10% service charge and prevailing government taxes.

Styled to capture the sophisticated feel of a private gentleman’s club, Salon de Ning’s five-hours-only, pop-up Pen Ultimate Father’s Day Dream Lounge will offer complimentary male grooming services from Back Alley Barbershop; a display of Triumph motorcycles and automobiles from Rolls Royce, Lotus, and Mini Cooper; For Him skincare by VMV Hypoallergenics whose expert technicians will provide complimentary hand treatments; funky and functional ceramic art from Pottery Sessions, custom-made menswear crafted in Singapore by Common Suits; pens and inks for fountain pen aficionados by Manila Pen; bespoke spectacles by R.E.M. Rapid Eye Movement Manila; rare timepieces from Vintage Grail, collectible vinyls and DJ music; artisanal chocolates from Auro Chocolate; and small bites and innovative cocktails.