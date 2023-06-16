Home  >  Life

Claudine Barretto's daughter Sabina starts coffee shop business

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 16 2023 05:17 PM

Claudine Barretto with her daughter, Sabina, who now co-owns a coffee shop. Photos from Instagram/@claubarretto
MANILA -- Claudine Barretto is one proud mom as she announced the opening of a coffee shop co-owned by her daughter, Sabina.

On Instagram, the actress encouraged her fans to support Baristarretto, which is located in Marikina. She tagged the owners of the business which included 18-year-old Sabina and her younger sister, Quia. 

"Please come and visit my kids' and their friends' new business," she said. 

In another post, Barretto shared photos from the soft opening of Baristarretto.

Baristarretto is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to a post on the coffee shop's Instagram page. It is located at Alicante Tower at Marquinton Residences along Toyota Avenue.

