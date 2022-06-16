MANILA – “Don’t be too hard on yourself, mama.”

These were the words of actress and former beauty queen Winwyn Marquez to her fellow moms who are trying to feed their babies with breastmilk.

In an Instagram post, she lauded mothers who are doing their best for their kids in whatever way they can.

“Breastmilk is still the best milk you can give your little one, but there are many factors involved [in] its possibility and supply,” she began her post.

“So whether you give breastmilk, formula, or combination -- know that as long as you're trying your best to be a good mother... you're already doing a great job. Don't be too hard on yourself mama,” she added.

Marquez first revealed her pregnancy last December during a media conference for an upcoming movie.

She gave birth to a baby girl last month.

Marquez made history in 2017 as the first Filipina candidate in Reina Hispanoamericana. She went on to win the crown in the Latina-dominated pageant.