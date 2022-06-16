MANILA – Phil Younghusband and his family dressed up in traditional outfits as they celebrated their Filipino roots on Independence Day.

The former Philippine Azkals team captain shared a photo of him and his young son wearing the Barong Tagalog, with his wife Margaret in an intricately designed terno.

"This is definitely going up on the living room wall," he said in an Instagram post.

"Celebrated Independence Day and our roots in style," the retired Filipino-British footballer added.

Sharing the same family portrait, Margaret for her part said their shoot "captured our heritage so beautifully."

Younghusband and Margaret welcomed their first child in 2020, a year after tying the knot.

In November 2019, Younghusband announced his retirement from football, after a decorated career that included a record 108 caps for the Azkals.