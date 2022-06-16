Father's Day 2022: Shopping deals, activities for Dad

MANILA -- Still thinking of a gift for Father's Day? Here are some shopping promos and activities with dads in mind.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

ALABANG TOWN CENTER

Alabang Town Center (ATC) has lined up activities for fathers and father-figures this month.

Dads who have a knack for biking can head to Town Plaza for Biker's Bite until June 23. They can have a cup of coffee and check out their favorite bike brands, as well as join workshops on bike maintenance and troubleshooting. On June 24, they can join the South Biker's Community at Bike Night with live music and exhibitions at the Corte de las Palmas.

The RC Track Competition and FreePlay, on the other hand, is ongoing at the Activity Center until June 23. Dads can revel in the following competitions: June 18 for the Rally, June 19 for Drift, and June 17 and 20 to 23 for FreePlay. A single purchase receipt worth P500 entitles him a slot in the race. From June 24 to 26, racing enthusiasts who want to take their skills to the next level can join the Tuason Racing e-Sports School to learn more about racing etiquette.

Dads who will watch "Lightyear" on June 18 and 19 will receive a Snack Box for free. The Snack Box includes rock chocolates, chocolate-covered pretzels, jelly sticks, jelly vitamins, doughnuts from Krispy Kreme, and a special mug. Customers can also avail of the Movie Bundle for P500 which includes one movie ticket, a hotdog, a tub of popcorn, a bottle of water, Bench Fix discount, and a free game of hoops at Timezone.

ANKER

Handout

Anker is offering high-quality audio products and accessories for Father's Day through one of its key brands, Soundcore.

The Liberty 3 Pro promises to deliver a premium listening experience powered by Astria Coaxial Acoustic Architecture 2.0 (ACAA 2.0), Soundcore’s latest coaxial driver technology. The earbuds feature an immersive soundstage for deep bass, and mids enhanced by 150%. The earbuds also have an AI-noise reduction algorithm that filters out background noises and enhances voice in real-time.

The Life P3, on the other hand, boasts an 11mm driver, exclusive BassUp technology and multi-mode noise filter to block unnecessary background noise. The noise-canceling and handy earbuds can be used for 7 hours on a single charge, and this can be extended to 35 hours with the compact wireless charging case that comes with the product.

Also available are the water-proof and dust-proof Soundcore Flare+ portable speaker which features 360-degree sound, 12-hour battery life, and customizable light modes; the lightweight and compact Nano Charger PIQ 3.0; and the Powerline II USB-C cable which is compatible with most phones, laptops, and tablets.

These gadgets can be purchased at Anker's website and Soundcore's official Lazada store.

APOTHECA

Handout

Apotheca Integrative Pharmacy (AIP) is recommending the following health and wellness solutions for dads in celebration of Father's Day.

The company offers customized medications that promise to address a wide range of health concerns, from body pains and weight management to hair loss.

AIP said dads can manage pain better with its compounds Lidocaine, Ketoprofen, and Benzocaine. The compounded transdermal medications have been used to manage neuropathic, musculoskeletal, arthritic, postoperative pain, and other pain-causing conditions.

Its weight management solutions, on the other hand, can help manage appetite, increase metabolism, cleanse the liver, lower cholesterol and triglyceride levels, and prevent fat accumulation. These include L-Carnitine, Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (HCG), Methionine Inositol Choline (MIC), Methionine, Inositol, and Choline.

For hair loss, AIP is offering two compounded solutions: Finasteride and Minoxidil. Finasteride is a prescription medication that addresses male pattern baldness or androgenetic alopecia, while Minoxidil promotes hair growth by relaxing one’s blood vessels.

More details are available at AIP's website and social media pages.

BONIFACIO HIGH STREET

Handout

Bonifacio High Street (BHS) is offering Father's Day gift boxes in partnership with Bosch and Chivas Regal Extra.

Until June 19, customers can avail of the box which includes a liquor flask, a 700 ml bottle of Chivas Regal blended scotch whisky, and a set of power tools from Bosch by presenting a single or accumulated receipts worth P10,000 from BHS establishments.

More details are available at BHS's Facebook page.

EASTWEST

EastWest is offering exclusive credit card deals that can be enjoyed by every type of dad in celebration of Father's Day.

For those who like to travel, EastWest cardholders can get up to P4 off per liter on Unioil. The promo is valid at participating Unioil branches that accept credit card payments and will run until November 14.

They can also enjoy a net rate of P5,000 per night at Las Casas Filipinas de Acuzar in Bataan, up to 25% off at Le Monet Hotel in Baguio, and a net rate of P4,999 per night at Timberland Highlands Resort in Rizal.

EastWest Elite cardholders can get 20% off on food and 15% off on beverages when they dine at the French-Mediterranean restaurant Mireio at Raffles Makati or feast on the local and international cuisine served at Spectrum Restaurant in Fairmont Makati. A P300 discount on drinks at Boozy.ph can also be enjoyed using the promo code EWB300.

New users at Zalora can enjoy up to P1,000 discount with no minimum spend required, while existing accounts can get 18% off or a maximum discount of P1,000 with minimum spend of P1,500. The promo code EWB2022 should be used upon checkout.

Meanwhile, EastWest credit card holders can get up to 10% off on Maria Health plans when they use the promo code EWPERKSxMH10.

More details are available at the bank's website.

GLOBE AT HOME

Globe at Home has prepared a lineup of promos to mark Father's Day.

Ten lucky TikTokers who will upload videos showing their father's love to the family can win P1,000 GCash credits.

A free treat for dads will also be given to those who will buy a Home Prepaid WiFi or apply for a GFiber Unli Plan from June 17 to 19 at the Globe online shop or any Globe store and retailer nationwide.

The entry-level Globe At Home Prepaid WiFi is priced at P799 from P999. Also available is the Globe At Home Prepaid WiFi LTE Advanced at P1,499 from P1,999.

More details are available at Globe at Home's Facebook page.

NESPRESSO

Handout

In honor of hardworking dads, Nespresso is offering 10% off on any single machine when purchased together with at least one Master Origins Papua New Guinea, Master Origins Aged Sumatra, or World Explorations Miami.

The promo is valid until June 30.

Nespresso boutiques are located at Power Plant Mall, The Podium Mall, and Robinsons Magnolia, while pop-up stores are located in Greenbelt 5, One Bonifacio High Street Mall, Shangri-La Mall, Trinoma, Alabang Town Center, SM Mall of Asia, and SM Aura. Products can also be purchased at Nespresso's website.

OGAWA

Handout

Ogawa is offering discounts and freebies in celebration of Father's Day.

Exclusive for in-store purchases until June 30, 2022, Master Drive AI Oyster Gray will be available at P320,000 from the original price of P499,000, while Master Drive AI Genuine Leather will be priced at P360,000 from P549,000.

Each purchase will come with a free Studio Spin Bike, and free delivery within Metro Manila.

Customers can avail of 24 months installment–0% interest on major credit cards. More details are available on Ogawa's website and social media pages.

ONITSUKA TIGER

Handout

Onitsuka Tiger has released a Father's Day gift guide featuring pieces from its SS22 collection.

These include the brand's selection of t-shirts and youthful prints, with prices ranging from P2,590 to P2,990; Acromount sneakers, which offer a chic vintage aesthetic by combining the use of leather and fabric; Gigatia and Gigatia Socks, which feature a sleek design for dads who are always on the go; Delecity sneakers, which can be taken from fun to smart casual dressing; and fashion-forward jackets with pockets that can be flipped inside out.

These products are available at Onitsuka Tiger stores.

PHILIPS

This Father's Day, Philips has come up with gift ideas to work some self-care into dads' daily routines.

Ideal for dads who don’t spend too much time getting ready, the Philips Shaver Series 1000 promises to give an effortless smooth shave with advanced skin protection. It boasts of self-sharpening blades, flex heads that move in three directions, and a charge time of 5 minutes for one full shave.

The Philips Hair Clipper Series 3000, on the other hand, is ideal for dads who want to get creative. It features DualCut self-sharpening blades designed to trim hair twice as fast, while Trim-n-Flow technology incorporates a comb to prevent clogging, helping dads finish their styling in one session.

There is also the Philips Multigroom Series 5000 9-in-1 Face and Hair, a versatile grooming solution that handles all kinds of situations.

These products are available at Philips' website, as well as its Lazada and Shopee pages.

POWER MAC CENTER

Power Mac Center (PMC) is offering Father's Day discounts as part of its Don't Skip Dad's Day campaign until June 19.

Customers can enjoy up to P12,000 off on iPhone 13, up to P8,490 off on iPad Pro M1, up to P3,000 off on AirPods Pro, and up to P1,500 discount on select Apple Watches. These promos are available in PMC and The Loop stores nationwide, Web Store, Viber Store, and The Loop by PMC official stores on Lazada and Shopee.

PMC is also giving up to 95% discount on accessories like cases, charging cables, connectors, storage, audio, and car accessories, as well as free shipping for a minimum purchase of P2,500 worth of accessories on PMC online stores. These offers are available at PMC and The Loop stores nationwide, Web Store, and The Loop by PMC official stores on Lazada and Shopee.

Those who purchase a minimum of P30,000 worth of items at PMC and The Loop stores have a chance to be one of the five lucky winners of a P10,000 gift certificate from Saddle Row, a boutique fitness concept that offers indoor workouts for cycling and rowing.

RUSTAN'S

Handout

Rustan's has rounded up items that address dads' needs for its Father's Day gift list.

Featured products for dads who need to refresh their grooming regimen include Nuxe Rêve de Miel Face and Body Cleansing Gel, VS Sassoon Fresh-Clean Shaver S1, BaByliss Powerlight Hair Clipper, and Guess Effect Grooming Collection.

For dads who like to express their personality, Rustan's recommends fragrances such as Viktor & Rolf Spicebomb Infrared, Giorgio Armani Acqua di Gio, Maison Margiela Replica Sailing Day, Givenchy Gentleman Reserve Privée, Tonino Lamborghini Essenza, and Dunhill Driven Eau de Toilette Blue.

Gifts for dads who like to cook and eat, on the other hand, include Tefal Ingenio 3-Piece Set, Beka Maestro Stockpot, and Oneida Tuscany 20-Piece Flatware Set.

For dads who enjoy traveling, there are products like Kamiliant KAMI 360 Spinner 55/20, Samsonite YOUTHY-ICT Laptop Backpack, Reisenthel Daypack Canvas Bag, Jack Nicklaus Optical Grid Geometric Print and Pieced Color Block Polos, and Noerden LIZ Smart Bottle.

SAUCONY, MERRELL, SPERRY, PONY

Handout

Saucony, Merrell, Sperry, and Pony are recommending these shoes for different kinds of dads.

These include Sperry's Plushwave 2.0 in Tan or Navy (P6,295) or Plushwave Dock Thong in Navy (P3,295) for chill dads; Merrell's West Rim Hiking Shoes in Black (P4,195), Moab 3 Hiking Boots in Espresso (P5,395), and Hydro Moc in Black (P2,750) for those who like the outdoors; Pony's Fulton II in Navy or Black (P2,795) and Shooter Mule in White (P2,795) for dads who embrace the skate or rock 'n' roll life; and Saucony's Kinvara 12 (now P2,645 from P5,295), Triumph 19 (now P3,375 from P6,750), and Endorphin Speed 2 (now P3,995 from P7,995) for fitness buffs.

Saucony is also offering a buy one, get one deal in its branches at at Complex Lifestyle Stores nationwide until June 31, while supplies last.

SSI GROUP

Handout

SSI Group is offering discounts and treats just in time for Father's Day weekend.

From June 17 to 19, customers can snag up to 15% off off on all men's regular items except watches from Armani Exchange boutiques nationwide, or online through Trunc and the Rustan's website.

Deals are also available at Lacoste, Dune London, Superga, and Springfield. Those who shop at Trunc until June 19 can get 10% off using the code TRUNCFORDADS with a minimum spend of P4,500.

They can also shop at Central Square this weekend and receive a Father's Day gift for a minimum accumulated purchase of P15,000. A maximum of two receipts may be combined and presented at the mall’s concierge where the gift must be claimed on the same day of purchase.

XIAOMI

Xiaomi has listed its list of tech gift recommendations for Father's Day.

These include the Xiaomi 11T Series for those who love photography; the Xiaomi Smart Watch S1 for fitness enthusiasts; the 43" Mi P1 Smart TV for binge watchers; the Xiaomi Curved Gaming Monitor 34" for gamers; the Xiaomi Buds 3T Pro for music fans; and the Xiaomi Mi Electric Shaver for self-stylists.

The products are available on Xiaomi's website and Lazada pages.