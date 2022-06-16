Binibining Pilipinas 2022 candidates spend time with orphaned children under the care of the Diocese of Novaliches at the Araneta Fiesta Park, Cubao during a charity event on June 16, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA — Binibining Pilipinas 2022 candidates on Thursday spent time with orphaned children under the care of the Diocese of Novaliches at the Araneta Fiesta Park in Cubao, Quezon City.

Around 30 orphans joined the beauty queens experiencing the fun attractions and activities at the new outdoor attraction in Araneta City.

Among the attractions and rides available were the Jurassic Adventure, the bipedal dinosaur that roams around Araneta City, Happy Cars, Express Train, giant inflatables, trampoline, and carnival game booths.

Rev. Fr. Antonio Labiao Jr., Vicar General for Pastoral Affairs of the Diocese of Novaliches, along with volunteers and lay members of the Diocese, also joined the event.

“We’re happy to give a fun and exciting experience to the children from the Diocese of Novaliches, especially with the Binibining Pilipinas candidates joining them," said Marjorie Go, Assistant Vice President for Marketing, Araneta City.

"This is an opportunity for the ladies to take a break from their jam-packed schedules, have time to reconnect with themselves, and give inspiration to our kids today,” she added.

This year's Binibining Pilipinas have 40 candidates competing for the opportunity to represent the country in pageants such as Miss International.

The candidates are up for the talent competition on June 23, while no date for the coronation night has been announced yet.

