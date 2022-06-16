MANILA - KC Concepcion threw her support behind her younger sister Miel, who came out as "openly and publicly queer" through a social media post on Tuesday.

Commenting on her sister's post, Concepcion congratulated Miel for her courage in expressing how she identifies herself.

"Congratulations," she said. "I'm so proud of you!"

Concepcion went on to profess her love for Miel, assuring her that she will always have her back.

"I love you, sister. I'm always going to be here for you as your ate no matter what. Happy pride!"

Touched by the comment, Miel replied: "Love you."

Miel and Concepcion are half-sisters through their mother, actress Sharon Cuneta. Their fathers are outgoing senator Kiko Pangilinan and actor Gabby Concepcion, respectively.

Aside from Concepcion, Miel has also received support from her parents and her sister Frankie.