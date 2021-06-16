Over 2,000 medical frontliners get BTS Meal ahead of PH launch

Handout

MANILA -- More than 2,000 medical frontliners received McDonald's highly anticipated BTS Meal on Wednesday, two days before its scheduled launch in the country.

The event, McDonald's Philippines said, is its way of recognizing the hard work and sacrifices of health workers as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

BTS Meal packs were distributed to select hospitals and vaccination hubs through McDonald's Kindness Kitchen initiative.

"Our medical frontliners have been working tirelessly to keep everyone safe throughout the pandemic. With the launch of the BTS Meal and the overwhelming support McDonald's is getting from the public, we want them to be the first to enjoy the BTS Meal," McDonald's Philippines president and CEO Kenneth Yang said in a statement.

The BTS Meal is a result of a collaboration between McDonald's and the South Korean boy band BTS.

Set to be offered to customers in the Philippines on June 18, it includes 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, a serving of fries, soda, and sweet chili and cajun sauces inspired by the fast food chain's branches in South Korea.

Related video: