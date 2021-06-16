Father's Day 2021: Here are 13 ways to splurge on your dad

Fine things for a fine man. This Father’s Day, dads deserve to celebrate in style with these delicious gourmet eats. Whether you and your family are looking for a luxurious dining out experience or a five-star meal at home, find what you need in our list for your discerning gentleman.

1. Father’s Day roast sets and kingly cakes from Bizu Patisserie

Rib-Eye Set from Bizu. Joko Magalong-De Veyra

Fit for a king! Bizu Pattiserie delivers gourmet treats at home with their Father’s Day roast specials with options like their 24-hour sous vide rib-eye, 10-hour roast beef, salmon Rockefeller, or whole roast turkey, or crispy cochinilio. Have any of these special roasts in a set for 3-5 persons.

The 2-inch-thick rib-eye and its set (P9,885) comes with truffle mac and cheese with bacon lardons, cherry tomato caprese salad, and sides like French beans with smashed potatoes, and sauteed wild mushrooms with garlic and pecorino.

Gift a literal crown of a cake to the king of the house with the King Louis cake (P1,650)! The cake has layers of sugar-free chocolate cake with thin and crispy feuilletine flakes and hazelnut praline filling, covered with sugar-free chocolate and almonds, and topped with a gold chocolate crown. It’s chocolatey, stately, and mostly sugar-free!

Want to add in an extra special treat for Dad? Just add a bottle of Dewar’s 12 to any of your Bizu orders via their website or text +63176273970. Bizu has its own delivery fleet to give you the best delivery experience whether it’s for your Father’s Day dinner or lunch.

2. Maserati x Mama Lou’s for Father’s Day

For the fathers that love their watches, Maserati and Mama Lou’s teamed up with a special promo. Every purchase of a Maserati Eleganza watch (P4,990 to P5,990) on Urban Time’s website will get a Mama Lou’s Italian Bundeal 2, which includes a choice of insalate and pasta, Ribeye Salpicao, Fries, Mama Tea and Foccacia Bread.

3. Nine-course meal for the family at Peking Garden

Peking Garden offers a special Father’s Day set (6-8 persons for P10,500++) featuring nine dishes including Peking duck, Prawns with Mayonnaise and Pesto Sauce, Pan-fried pork dumplings, and more! Available for dine-in or pick-up via their website or social media pages.

4. Eight-course meal at Jade Garden

For groups of six (P15,710+) or 12 (P24,780+), the Jade Garden Father’s Day set menu has favorites like the Suckling Pig Combination, Barbecued Peking Duck, Steamed Lapu-Lapu, fresh scallops, and fried rice with crab, and more! Orders for this 8-course meal will get complimentary Jade Garden Masachi. Available for dine-in or pick-up, pre-order through their website and social media pages.

5. Prime Cuts by Double Day

If you’re looking to grill at home for your dad this Father’s Day, Prime Cuts by Double Day has a premium selection that can make any grill-man happy with steak cuts like the A5 Japanese (starts at P4,995/slice) and MB6-7 Australian Wagyu (starts at P1,095/slice). Take it even further and bring some A5 Olive Japanese Wagyu (olive-fed beef, starts at P6,295/slice) home to dad for an unforgettable steak experience at home. Order via their website.

6. Steaks for dad at House of Wagyu

For a fancy steak dinner out, serve dad his Wagyu of choice in any of House of Wagyu’s restaurants. With dine-in and alfresco options, it’s 20% off on steaks for dad and the family. Reserve via their Facebook page for their branches in Shangri-La, Eastwood, or in E-Com/MOA Complex.

7. Father’s Day weekend buffets at Dusit Thani Manila

Dusit Thani Manila's Geaux Friday. Handout

For Father’s Day, dads get 50% off on the hotel's Louisiana-inspired Geaux Friday (P1,850/pax), meat-all-you-can Saturday Night Grill (P2,250/pax), and Sunday brunch (P2,250/net) buffets at The Pantry. Beer, wine and whiskey stations are also part of the buffets for the weekend.

If you’d like to treat your dad and the family to one of the best Thai restaurants in Manila, Benjarong has a special set menu. As a perk for Father’s day weekend, get two set menus and get a complimentary buffet voucher for one at The Pantry.

Round off the festivities with Father’s Day-themed sweets and cakes from the Grab and Go counter. Also for the weekend, wine selections will be offered at the retail pop-up shop at The Pantry for a lower price.

8. Yum cha buffet by Jasmine at New World Makati

Jasmine Dimsum from New World Makati. Handout

All-you-can eat dim sum feast for Father’s Day? Jasmine at the New World Makati has got you covered for P1,288/person. Only for Father’s Day, the list of buffet dishes includes their fantastic Crispy Pork Belly, a usual add-on dish to the buffet.

Order unlimited amounts of your favorite dimsum from har gao, xiao long bao, siu mai, pork spareribs, to barbecued pork buns and Machang. There’s also mains like sweet and sour spareribs, chicken with black mushroom in oyster sauce, rice, noodle, congee selections, desserts like Tiramiusu and Mango Cream Sago, and even free flowing iced tea included in the mix!

For reservations, guests can reserve via the hotel’s Viber app community, or through email.

9. Ribs, cake and duck at Marco Polo Ortigas

Smoked Barbecued Spare Ribs at Vu's. Handout

Have a sky-high Father’s Day at Vu's Sky Bar and Lounge at Marco Polo in Ortigas with its Smoked Barbecued Spareribs set, which also comes with grilled pineapple and truffle mashed potatoes. Priced at P2,980 for two, the set is available for both al-fresco dine-in and take-out.

For a sweet treat for Dad, Café Pronto at Marco Polo presents the Mango and Coconut Crème Cake (P1,600), which has milk chocolate and airy sponge together with fruity summer flavors like ripe mango and coconut cream.

Mango and Coconut Creme Cake. Handout

For Father’s Day lunch or dinner with the family at home, celebrate with Lung Hin’s roasted duck with a 20% discount for both one-way and two-way options. Visit Marco Polo Ortigas’ online shop to order.

10. Great French food from Discovery Primea

Celebrate with fine French food with the Discovery Primea’s Father’s Day kit which features appetizers like Deviled Eggs, Smoked Salmon rillettes, or Baked Mussels Mornay. For the pièce de résistance, Dad and family will love the US Angus Beef Petite Roast with a black peppercorn sauce, with sides like Potato Gratin Dauphinoise and glazed vegetables.

Butter and Whisky Madeleines. Handout

End your bistro-inspired meal with a Tarte au Chocolat with vanilla English cream, and gift dad a special Father’s Day treat of brown butter and whisky madeleines.

This set for 4-5 persons is priced at P5,000 nett. Complete the experience by adding a delicious bottle of Louis Jadot Beuajolais Village French wine for P1,888. Order a day ahead by calling 7955-8888 or email.

11. Father’s Day specials at Diamond Hotel

The Diamond Hotel’s online shop has a bevy of Father’s Day treats from a Chocolate Mud Cake (P1,800) specially decorated with a Father’s Day topper, or the Filipino-themed Father’s Day Platter Sets (starts at P2,000) which comes with a free chocolate truffle cake in can.

Looking to dine-in? Yurakuen at the Diamond Hotel is now open! At P1,880/person, enjoy nine Japanese dishes including sashimi, soup and dessert with a complementary special edition tote bag and face mask for Dad.

For an al-fresco by the bay experience, the Diamond Hotel Manila has a four-course dinner set featuring a choice between pan-seared salmon or grilled US beef tenderloin as mains.

For more information, to order or reserve, visit their website (onlineshopping.diamondhotel.com), or their social media pages.

12. Father’s Day at The Peninsula Manila

Treat Dad with some precious “me time” with a staycation at The Peninsula Manila with their Do Not Disturb: Dad’s Resting package, which includes a luxurious overnight stay with a set breakfast for two at the Lobby, as well as Father’s Day G&Ts, among other inclusions. Rates start at P8,500 for a deluxe room.

Just want to go out for lunch or dinner on Father’s Day weekend? It’s Meaty Man’s Menu at The Lobby with a menu including Beef Wellington, Surf & Turf Platter, and Dry-Aged Rib-eye, cooked to Dad’s specifications. Another option for the weekend is dinner under the stars in Spices. Dad can enjoy a complimentary dinner of Spices’ famed dishes when dining with three paying guests at P2,499 per person.

Looking to have a gourmet picnic at home? The Peninsula Boutique has Father’s Day Platters ready for the occasion with options like Pancit Luglug, Oven-Baked Lasagna, and Beef Short Ribs Kare-kare among others.

To order or reserve, call 88872888, email, or visit their website.

13. Takemeout by Novotel for Father’s Day

Novotel presents a curated Father’s Day feast at home for 3-5 persons (P3,500) with menu options like Salmon Gravlax, a Cheese platter, Paella, Roast Beef, Chicken, or Pork Belly. Steak is also on the menu with their King of the Grill package (P2,500) with 2 ready-to-cook striploin steak (300g each), a cheese board or salad, Indulge Gelato for dessert, and wine.

Dining out? Celebrate with a weekend outdoor barbecue buffet at The 6th Manila in Novotel at P1,288/person. Only available on Saturday dinner, dine-in with confidence and reserve your slot or order your Takemeout sets by calling their hotline (0949-8865591) or visiting their website.



