Catriona Gray wants young singer Jayda to portray her in biopic

Catriona Gray (left) and Jayda. Photos from Instagram: @catriona_gray, @jayda

MANILA -- If given the chance to have her own biopic, Catriona Gray would like a young singer to portray her.

The former Miss Universe made the statement in a recent interview with Metro.Style editor-in-chief Geolette Esguerra for "Metro Chats."

She dropped the name of Jayda, the only child of OPM singers Jessa Zaragoza and Dingdong Avanzado.

"She popped into my head because literally I had an interview with her kanina, si Jayda. She just turned 18, she's your cover girl," Gray said, referring to Jayda's cover stint on Metro.Style.

"She's so incredibly talented as a vocalist and she also is such an old soul like me. And she's also an only child, right? So we have that in common," Gray added.

"Yeah, I'd pick Jayda."

Reacting to Gray's statement, Jayda re-posted the beauty queen's interview on Instagram stories and added pleading and heart emojis.

Screenshot from Instagram: @jayda

Like Jayda, Gray is also trying to make her mark in the local music industry.

She recently released her own version of "Raise Your Flag," a song inspired by a statement she made during the Miss Universe 2018 pageant.

