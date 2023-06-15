Theater review: Contrasting queer stories in 'Pride Plays'

REVIEW OF BAREFOOT THEATER’S “PRIDE PLAYS”

MANILA -- Fresh from the resounding success of “Mula sa Buwan,” the Barefoot Theater Collaborative continues its post-COVID revival by commemorating Pride Month with its production of “Pride Plays” at the Power Mac Center Spotlight in Circuit Makati.

Billed as a “twin-bill” on LGBTQIA+ themes, the pairing of two plays, Mikaela Regis’s “Unica Hijas” and Floy Qunitos’s “Laro” (itself an adaptation of the originally German classic “La Ronde” by Arthur Schnitzler), was in fact something of a mismatch, in length as in tone. The latter play was over twice the length and far weightier than the former, and could well have stood as an independent production.

Gio Gahol and Phi Palmos in a scene from 'Laro.' Kyle Venturillo

Back in 2019, I had watched “Laro” under Artists Playground, with the same director and some of the same cast (not necessarily in the same roles) as the current Barefoot production. I remember having mixed reactions to the play then: some strong moments, but an overall unevenness in tone and in quality of performance. Indeed, it is not an easy play to stage (I had attended a couple of stagings of the original “La Ronde” as well) without the production feeling at times contrived or overcooked.

But in this case, director John Mark Yap has orchestrated production and performance for a far more tightened and (for the most part) gripping evocation of the dark power of sexual connection in its varied manifestations. He has mounted a treatment at once daring and nuanced, and in this he had able support in the key elements – sets (Io Balanon), lighting (D Cortezano), sound (Arvy Dimaculangan) – that went into setting the atmosphere essential to that evocation. And, of course, there was Quintos’s script that so wonderfully married hugely entertaining lacings of sardonic wit and laugh-out-loud humor with the overarching pain and heartbreak.

The most signal success of the production, however, was director Yap’s harnessing of an excellent ensemble of actors who, in two-handed vignette after vignette, sustained a chemistry that so painfully segued from impulses to hope and affection to their cruel thwarting. Inevitably, some vignettes still came across as more effective than others. (I found the first act more tonally cohesive than the second, which tended to stray into near-farcical territory before the powerful final scenes.) But the overall cumulative effect at the end as the circle was closed, was indelible.

Al Gatmaitan and Shaun Ocrisma in a scene from 'Laro.' Kyle Venturillo

(Having said that, it may not be amiss to note specific episodes that particularly struck this viewer: in the first act, the opening scenes of Batang Pulis (Gio Gahol) with Call Boy (Ross Pesigan) and Drag Queen (the inimitable Phi Palmos) and the poignant interaction of Ideal (Al Gatmaitan) and Partner (Shaun Ocrisma); and in the second, Pilantropo (Jojo Cayabyab)’s final scenes with Modelo (Andre Miguel) and Call Boy (Pesigan) which encapsulated the themes of thwarted connection.)

Prefacing “Laro” with “Unica Hijas” may, on the face of it, strike some as jarring. Beside the dark atmosphere and psychological complexity of the former, the fairly straightforward advocacy and chirpier tone of the shorter one-acter could feel a touch facile.

Yet, as directed by Pat Valera, the sunnier mood of “Unica Hijas,” its playfully mobile staging (sets by Tata Tuviera), the charming, so-Gen Z lack of artifice of its young performers (Ash Nicanor and Joy de los Santos), and most of all the satisfyingly triumphant assertion of love and gender identity, may well serve as a tonic counterpoint of positivity against the grimmer depths to come with “Laro.”

Ash Nicanor and Joy de los Santos in a scene from 'Unica Hijas.' Kyle Venturillo

"Pride Plays" runs until June 25 at Power Mac Center Spotlight in Circuit Makati.