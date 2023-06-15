Soon-to-be parents Cindy Obeñita and Henri Lopez. Instagram/@cindyobenita

MANILA -- Miss Intercontinental 2021 Cindy Obeñita and her fiance, entrepreneur Henri Lopez, are expecting their first child.

The former beauty queen shared the good news in an Instagram post earlier this week.

"We are pregnant! An angel is in the offing and we cannot resist sharing this gift with you, our friends, and family!" she said.

Lopez also expressed his excitement through a post on his Instagram page. Addressing his fiancée, he said: "Knowing that you are carrying life within your womb fills my heart with tremendous love and pride while the world gasps in awe at the wonder developing within you!"

"You exude an ethereal beauty that embodies motherhood during this alluring stage of pregnancy. You hold our unborn child with grace and tenderness, reflecting your kind heart and nurturing soul. I love you so much!"

Obeñita announced her engagement to Lopez last April, after five years of being a couple.

She won the Philippines' second Miss Intercontinental crown in Egypt in 2021, after Karen Gallman in 2018/19.

