Producers of Fete de la Musique Philippines 2023 with their partners from the Embassy of France in Manila, SONIK Philippines, LAMAVE, UNDP, and ScarletBox

MANILA -- Four decades ago, on June 21 1981, there was a musician playing all kinds of music, either classical or jazz, in every street corner in Paris, France.

“From a fiddler, a violinist, there was even a jazz band performing,” recalled Martin Macalintal, cultural attache of the French Embassy to the Philippines. “In the town plaza, it was amazing. There was jazz in every street corner. There were musicians playing.”

When Macalintal studied high school and college in Paris, June 21 was always a day to look forward to, as there was a free party on the streets of Paris.

“June 21 was summer solstice, the longest day in the northern hemisphere and the sun would set as late as 10 p.m. and even after midnight especially in the northern countries,” Macalintal recalled.

“It was a beautiful night to party and that became a tradition. Today, that is happening in 60 countries worldwide.”

When Macalintal returned to Manila, the first Fete de la Musique happened at Remedios Circle in Malate. Since then, the event has attracted all musicians in all genres in the country.

“Rock, new wave, name it because we have a lot of talented musicians in the country,” Macalintal said. “A lot of artists participated in Fete de la Musique.”

With the return of the live Fête de la Musique Philippines this year, hundreds of artists will gather across 43 stages nationwide as the event broadens its horizons for its 2023 edition to advocate for our oceans.

“There’s no better way to promote our advocacies but through the arts,” Macalintal said. “The musicians are very involved and engaged in this project and I look forward to this event.”

Titled “MerSea,” a play on French words for sea (mer) and thank you (merci), the 2023 edition of #FetePH aims to both express its gratitude for 29 years of French-Filipino cultural relations and to contribute to ocean conservation efforts.

“In spite of all our differences, music – just like the oceans – connects us humans with each other,” said Xavier Leroux, executive director of Alliançe Française de Manille.

“More than just merry-making, we also seek to use our collective voice as Fête de la Musique PH as a platform for causes close to our heart,” added Giselle Tomimbang, president of B-Side Productions, co-producer of Fête de la Musique.

Over the years, #FetePH has used music to champion various initiatives beginning with Music Heals and partnering with beneficiaries such as the Virlanie Foundation and National Artist Ryan Cayabyab’s Bayanihan Musikahan.

As always, #MerSeaFetePH will showcase some of the country’s best, freshest and most diverse acts in the local music scene with a series of live celebrations nationwide.

The main stage for Fête de la Musique 2023 will be in Greenbelt, Makati on June 23, with performances by Blaster and the Celestial Klownz, Lola Amour, She’s Only Sixteen, Cheats, Ena Mori and Uncle Bob’s Funky Seven Club.

Flying in all the way from France, the Rémi Panossian Trio will make special appearance in Fête de la Musique Philippines 2023. Composed of pianist Rémi Panossian, bassist Maxime Delporte, and drummer Frederic Petitprez, this jazz ensemble has performed on prestigious stages and festivals in more than 500 cities.

The trio will perform on June 21 at the Long Bar at Raffles Makati and on June 22 at the Alliance Française de Manille.

For the first time, Fête de la Musique Philippines has partnered with ScarletBox.io, an NFT launch pad for a fundraising campaign for ocean conservation.

The collaboration features 1,000 NFT art pieces by 10 renowned photographers all over the country – from La Union to Palawan to Siargao. They are Chino Neri, Mike Eijansantos, Lancer Salva, Camille Robiou du Pont, Terence Ver Angsioco, Kat Jack, A Decade, Ganden Medved Po, Adam and Archie Geotina.

Each photo is priced at P3,000. Buyers can choose the photographer and the NFT pieces will be sold at random. Ten percent of the collection per photographer will be tagged as “rares.”

Part of the proceeds from this NFT collaboration will support the ocean conservation efforts of Lamave (Large Marine Vertebrates Research Institute Philippines), a Filipino non-government organization dedicated to the conservation of marine megafauna.

In addition to owning exclusive digital collectibles, NFT holders shall also have the option to buy an archival print of their purchased artwork.

Fête de la Musique Philippines also partnered with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Philippines and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) for the 2023 Environment Month celebrations.

#MerSeaFetePH will also serve as the launch pad for various activities under its partnership UNDP and #FetePH will co-organize a series of activities inspired by both the World Oceans Day theme, as well as the theme for this year’s World Environment Day which invites everyone to join the global effort to #BeatPlasticPollution.

There will be coastal clean-up and tree-planting activities around the country, including Metro Manila, Siargao and Cebu.

Moreover, there will be various youth-focused interactive and experiential learning opportunities in close collaboration with the UNDP Youth Programme, DENR advocates, and youth-led civil service organizations.

As part of Fête de la Musique’s long-standing partnership with the Department of Tourism, this year’s festivities will continue its #FeteFromMyIsland theme from its virtual edition in 2021.

Joining forces once again with various organizations across the islands, #MerSeaFetePH’s destination stages will be in Albay, Baguio, Baler, Cebu, El Nido, Laguna, Pampanga, Palawan, Siargao, Tagaytay and Zambales.

With the exception of Siargao hosting its stage on June 21, all these destinations shall be celebrating on June 24.

