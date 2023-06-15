Father's Day 2023: Delicious treats for Dad

MANILA -- Here are some delicious treats that will make your Dad feel extra special this Father's Day.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

CONTI'S

Handout

Conti's Bakeshop and Restaurant is offering special treats for Dads in celebration of Father's Day.

Every purchase of a regular-size Cookieccino for Father's Day will include two cans of Heineken Beer and a customized Conti's Dad bag. The indulgent creation features layers of coffee chocolate sponge and velvety cream with cookie dough on a butter cookie crust, adorned with Lotus Biscoff.

Conti's also has a Family Feast for P2,995, which is good for 5 to 6 persons. It includes Homemade Caesar Salad, Grilled Porkchops, Buttered Corn Rice, and Signature Baked Salmon. Every dine-in purchase of the bundle includes two free cans of Heineken Beer and a Conti's Dad Bag, until supplies last.

Orders are now accepted via Conti's website and phone number (8580-8888) and the restaurant's Messenger account.

DAIRY QUEEN

Handout

Dairy Queen has two limited-time offers that are made just for dads.

First is the Father’s Day Blizzard Cake, which is available as an 8-inch round cake for P1,199. The 100-percent ice cream cake is made with a base layer of vanilla soft serve, a middle layer of fudge and crunch center, and a top layer of Oreo Blizzard. It is available for takeout and delivery via Dairy Queen's official channels, as well as delivery partners GrabFood, Foodpanda, and Pick.A.Roo (prices may vary).

The other is the Amazing Blue Swirl, a topper which can be availed with any regular, medium, or large Blizzard for an additional P10. it is available exclusively via in-store takeout.

Both products are on the menu until June 18.

KRISPY KREME

Handout

For Father's Day, Krispy Kreme is introducing the Coffee Doughnut Creations as inspired by coffee flavors.

These include the Kaffe Latte, an unglazed vanilla cake spread with coffee flavored coating and coffee kreme icing, drizzled with dark chocolate; Mocha Kreme Filled, a shell doughnut filled with vanilla kreme, dipped in coffee flavored coating, topped with coffee kreme and dark chocolate chips; and Tiramisu, an unglazed dark chocolate ring doughnut filled with mocha, dipped in tiramisu coating, topped with mocha icing and cocoa powder.

These caffeine-loaded sweet treats are available until June 23 in all Krispy Kreme stores nationwide. Customers can also have the products delivered to their doorstep by ordering via Krispy Kreme's hotline (888-79000) or website, or through GrabFood, Foodpanda, Pick.a.Roo, OrderMo, and Groover.

GRINGO

Handout

Gringo’s Chicken and Ribs rolls out its Father’s Day special with Papi's Paboritos, which features its all-time favorites.

The bundle includes Cuban Beef Lechon served on a bed of Gringo’s Cuban rice, Cerveza Wings (fried chicken wings flavored with beer) with Caesar Salad and Grinchos (deep-fried potatoes), Angus Bolognese Linguine, Classic Tres Leches (sponge cake soaked with three kinds of milk), Compadre Chocolates (chocolate cocoa cream dessert), and a 1.5-liter Coca Cola.

Papi’s Paboritos is good for three to four people and is priced at P2,198. It is available in all Gringo branches. It can also be ordered via GrabFood and Foodpanda.

LEMON SQUARE BAKERY TREATS

Handout

Lemon Square Bakery Treats has turned a popular drink among dads into a cake.

The Beer Cake is a chocolate chiffon cake with chocolate filling, topped with marshmallow icing in a foam-like design. The cake is made to look like the iconic cylindrical-shaped beer mug that dads know and love.

It is available until June 23 in all Lemon Square Bakery Treats stores. Customers can also place orders via the Lemon Square Bakery Treats app, available for both iOS and Android.

MO' COOKIES

Handout

Mo’ Cookies has launched a new menu item just in time for Father's Day.

The Peanut Butter Crackle contains dark chocolate, peanut butter, and housemade peanut brittle, and is priced at P170 each.

Customers can order via the Moment Group website, as well as through GrabFood, Pick-A-Roo, and Foodpanda.

TATATITO

Handout

Tatatito has introduced a Father's Day cake inspired by a well-loved Filipino dessert.

The Salted Yema Cake consists of chiffon cake layered with yema, a rich and sweet custard confectionery.

Tatatito also has two new dishes: Prawn Randang (prawns stewed in coconut cream with a blend of secret spices) and Baked Tanigue in Kamias.

To order, customers may visit Tatatito's branch in Makati, call (0991) 300-5000, or book via GrabFood and Foodpanda (select locations only).

TIVOLI ROYALE COUNTRY CLUB

Handout

Tivoli Royale Country Club has curated a lineup of experiences aimed at making dads feel appreciated on their special day.

After enjoying games and sports at the club, they can take advantage of The Tivoli's Beer and Chill promotion, with a 3+1 deal on all local beers and a complimentary round of mixed nuts. All diner dads will receive special Father’s Day cupcakes from Rieane’s Pastries.

The club also has The Tivoli's Mudslide, a blend of Bailey's and Kahlua served in a chocolate-rimmed glass, which is available for P150.

For the ultimate feast, meat-loving dads can indulge in The Tivoli's Meat You Match platter, which is packed with pot roast beef, hickory pork baby back ribs, pepper roasted chicken, and grilled sausages. Priced at P2,500 and good for four, it is served with tarragon potato fries, grilled vegetables, and steamed rice, and four beverages of your choice.

Reservations can be made via the Tivoli Royale Country Club website, or by contacting (0917) 708-1445.

TOKYO BUBBLE TEA

Handout

For the entire month of June, Tokyo Bubble Tea is offering Ebi Tempura Meal Sets in celebration of Father’s Day.

The Ebi Tempura Meal Sets feature three pieces of Ebi Tempura, two Tokyo Big Plates, and two large drinks.

Set A has Teriyaki Chicken Don and Gyudon, Set B has two Bibimbap and Black Pepper Chicken with Kimchi Rice, and Set C has Tonkatsu Curry and Chicken Katsu Omurice.

These are available in Tokyo Bubble Tea's Metro Manila branches: Banawe, Greenhills, SM Megamall, and Bonifacio Global City. Each set costs P899.

For those in Cagayan de Oro, there are specially made set meals for them. Tokyo Big Plates for Set A are Teriyaki Chicken Don and Gyudon. Set B has Bibimbap and Sizzling Chicken with Black Pepper Sauce, and Set C Tokyo Big Plates has Omurice Classic and Japanese Curry Tonkatsu.

Tokyo Bubble Tea branches in Cagayan de Oro are located at Centrio Mall and SM CDO Downtown Premier. Each set costs P650.

All meals come with an option of adding two servings of Miso Soup for P90. These can also be ordered via Tokyo Bubble Tea's website, as well as through GrabFood and Foodpanda.