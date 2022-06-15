MANILA – Miel Pangilinan, the youngest daughter of Senator Kiko Pangilinan and screen veteran Sharon Cuneta, admitted that she’s a proud member of the LGBTQ community.

To celebrate her first pride month, Miel took to Instagram to come out as “openly and publicly queer.”

“I really can’t figure out the words to say right now. It’s a really emotional and freeing time right now, and I’m endlessly thankful to my close friends and family who have supported me and shown me love as I’ve grown and explored my own gender and sexual identity,” she wrote.

While admitting it sounds “silly,” Miel said posting about how she identifies herself “truly feels cathartic.”

“I’ve spent so many sleepless nights over the span of much of my childhood and teenage life worrying and wondering about a plethora of things surrounding my identity, and it only feels right that I post this at the point I’m in now where I’m comfortable enough in who I am and who I love and how I choose to present. It’s kind of a full circle moment for me, in a way,” she said.

Miel said she is incredibly thankful that she is able to safely celebrate her identity for she knows there are others who don’t have the same privilege.

“We’ve got a long way to go in terms of our fight for equality, but that is not to discredit the work and sacrifices made by queer Filipinos throughout history and in the present day, who have done so much to make our voices heard and have helped us go farther than where we were before,” she said.

Now that she’s come out, Miel acknowledged that there is still a lot for her to learn and understand as a new member of the queer community.

She said she’s trying her best to educate herself on current issues relating to gender equality and LGBTQ+ rights in the Philippines, adding that she is always open to learn as much as she can especially from other figures in our community.

To end her post, Miel said: “Happiest and safest of pride months, allies and members of the queer community alike.”

Following her post, Miel received supportive comments including those from her sister Frankie, cousins Kiana Valenciano and Gab Pangilinan, Jill Robredo, Judy Ann Santos, Sam Cruz, and more.