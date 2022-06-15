KaladKaren (right) with her fiance, Luke Wrightson. Screengrab from KaladKaren's YouTube page

MANILA -- For KaladKaren, there are at least five things that one must consider before buying a home.

In her latest vlog, the celebrity impersonator of "TV Patrol" anchor Karen Davila shared tips based on her own experience of buying her first home.

KaladKaren, whose real name is Jervi Li, said she is happy to finally share a property with her fiance, Luke Wrightson.

"Ito na po talaga ang katas ni KaladKaren. Ito po ang ika-5 taon ko sa showbiz at happy naman po ako na after five years, nakapagpundar na kami ng sarili naming bahay," she said.

"Alam niyo po ba na simula bata ako ay nakikitira lang po kami sa lola namin," she continued. "Tapos noong high school, nagkaroon po kami ng sarili naming bahay sa probinsiya, sa Bulacan. So sabi ko talaga sa sarili ko, kapag nakapag-ipon-ipon ako at 'pag nakakuha ako ng jowa, kukuha rin ako ng bahay," she added.

KaladKaren was able to buy the property, a bare one-bedroom condominium unit in Quezon City, at a much lower price at the height of the pandemic.

She pointed out that budget is one of the biggest things to consider when buying a home, as well as the owner's lifestyle.

"Mag-isa ka lang ba sa bahay? Meron ka bang pamilyang kasama... Ako lagi lang akong mag-isa sa bahay. If Luke is at work or he's in the UK, I'm always alone in the house. So sabi ko, hindi ko kayang i-manage ang malaking house so I thought it's just practical for me to buy a condo unit na one-bedroom para at least kahit mag-isa ako, kaya kong linisin at kaya kong i-maintain mag-isa," she said.

Another important aspect is security, according to KaladKaren, as well as the option to sell or "dispose" of the property in the future.

"If ever gusto na naming i-dispose ang property na ito, mas madaling ibenta ang condo kaysa sa bahay. At mas madaling parentahan ang condo kaysa sa bahay," she said.

Meanwhile, KaladKaren also shared some insights about renovations, saying most of their spending went to the kitchen.

"Sa kitchen pala pinakamauubos ang pera mo dahil ang mahal pong magpagawa ng kusina," she said.

The celebrity impersonator also advised her viewers to invest in a quality bedroom if they have the budget.

"If you have the money, spend and invest in your bed, your pillow, your aircon... 'Di na natin mababayaran ang pahinga. We have to rest and recharge," she said.