Filipino-helmed restaurant in US earns a Michelin star

After Kasama, another Filipino-helmed restaurant in the United States has been recognized by the prestigious Michelin Guide.

Soseki Modern Omakase, located in Florida, was recently awarded a Michelin star.

The 10-seater restaurant offers a multi-course Japanese dining experience by Filipino chef-owner Michael Collantes.

"What an honor it is to be recognized by our peers and Michelin. We want to say a heartfelt thank you to every guest who has come through our doors and continue to support what we have done in just 1 short year of opening," read a post on Soseki's Instagram page.

"Thank you to our amazing partners, producers, growers and vendors who continue to work so closely with our team and vision. This award is a testament of a community coming together and displaying their passion and talent."

Collantes also shared a video of the moment that Soseki won its Michelin star as he thanked his team for all their hard work.

"All the things that happen in our tiny 4 walls of Soseki, I can't express the amount of passion, care, and detail you all put in week in and week out. Humbled by this team, thankful for your heart and talents. Thank you for allowing me to grow as a person and a chef," he said.

According to Soseki's website, Collantes has over 20 years of experience in the hospitality industry, with leadership roles in brands like Ritz Carlton and MGM Grand.

He has also worked for world-renowned chefs such as Wolfgang Puck, Joel Robuchon, Eric Ripert, Masa Takayama, and Jennifer Carroll.

Collantes' other restaurant concepts include the Filipino restaurant Taglish, Kamayan Supper Club, and Perla's Pizza.