Father's Day 2022: Food deals and treats for Dad

MANILA -- Still looking for ways to celebrate Father's Day this weekend? Here are some food deals and treats you can check out.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

BELMONT HOTEL MANILA

Belmont Hotel Manila is holding a Cheers to Dad Sunday brunch buffet on June 19 at Café Belmont.

Dads can go food station hopping and enjoy Japanese, Chinese, carving, salads, and desserts, to name a few. Interactive burger and Asian noodle stations will also be on offer for the first time.

Dads will get a free glass of beer to go with their meal. For reservations, email dine@belmontmanila.com or call (02) 5318-8888.

BISTRO GROUP

Bistro Group's delivery service, Bistro Delivers is offering P500 off with a P1,500 minimum purchase requirement until June 18 in celebration of Father's Day.

Customers can use the code WELOVEDAD at checkout.

CITY OF DREAMS MANILA

Handout

City of Dreams Manila has prepared Father's Day dining offers through its restaurants.

Crystal Dragon has curated ala carte Cantonese and regional Chinese specialties for Father's Day celebrations until June 19. These include Double-boiled Black Chicken Soup with pork stomach and maca; Steamed Pork Belly with preserved vegetables and served with steamed buns; Marinated Roast Farm Duck with herbs, garlic and black pepper; Pan-fried Scallop with minced prawns and abalone sauce; and Wagyu and Foie Gras Basmati Fried Rice with black truffle paste and wild rice. On June 19, dads get a sweet surprise at the end of the meal.

Nobu Manila, on the other hand, has a brunch buffet starting at P2,950 net per person, inclusive of non-alcoholic beverages and mocktails. Dads can also have a signature Nobu Omakase, which features an eight-course menu.

Haliya, meanwhile, highlights an innovative reinterpretation of the Filipino favorite lechon for the whole month of June. Lechon Kawali comes with bagoong pickled cabbage, green mango curd, chili flakes, kinchay (cilantro) and garlic oil, crispy fried kangkong (water spinach), and soy and vinegar dipping; Lechon Paksiw with grilled king mushroom, green chili, garlic confit, garlic chips and microgreens; and Lechon Nilaga with asparagus, cabbage, baby bokchoy, corn, marbled potatoes, onion leeks, pork pata consommé and micro cress.

FOODPANDA

Foodpanda is offering 15% off (maximum discount of P888) for a minimum purchase of P399 until June 19 in select restaurants.

Customers can also save P50 when they use the code PU4DAD with a minimum spend of P499 from June 15 to 19 in select restaurants.

HONEYBON

Handout

Honeybon is offering the Macchiato cake in celebration of Father's Day.

Priced at P780, the Macchiato cake includes coffee-flavored chiffon and coffee-flavored buttercream icing.

On June 18 and 19, Honeybon is giving free "Happy Fathers Day" cake toppers until supplies last.

For orders, visit Honeybon's website, call (0991) 300-8000, or visit their stores at SM Megamall, Festival Mall, and select Tokyo Bubble Tea stores.

KOOMI

This month, Koomi is offering a Father's Day promotion of three yogurt drinks for P399.

The deal, which is valid until June 30, includes the following drinks: Mango Moo, Cookies 'N Dream, Stick-On-Me Purple Rice, Dragon Funana, and A Melon Reasons Why I Lychee.

The promo is valid for walk-in transactions only.

MANG INASAL

Mang Inasal is treating dads to free unli-rice this Father's Day.

The promo will be available at all Mang Inasal stores nationwide from June 17 to 19. It can be enjoyed for every purchase of Mang Inasal's Father’s Day treat which includes a Pork Sisig meal with small drink, and a choice of Extra Creamy Halo-Halo or Crema de Leche Halo-Halo.

Those at home can order via the Mang Inasal delivery app. They can enjoy Pork BBQ Family Size with Peanut Sauce at a discounted price, with savings up to P97.

MAX'S

Handout

Max's Restaurant is offering a Father's Day Bundle which promises as much as P383 in savings.

For P2,349, customers can get a meal for a family of four to five. The bundle includes a Regular Whole Fried Chicken, Lechon Kawali Kare-Kare, Tinapa Shanghai Roll, Gising-Gising, Tamarind Chicken Skin, Sizzling Corn Sisig, and a Large Plain Rice, plus a Choco Dulce Delight Mini Cake by Max’s Corner Bakery.

NEW WORLD MAKATI HOTEL

Handout

New World Makati Hotel is offering a buffet feast at Cafe 1228 on June 19 which features prime rib steak, lechon, ham, and fresh and grilled seafood, as well as a selection of beer, wine, and non-alcoholic beverages.

Prices are at P2,250 per person for lunch and P1,750 per person for dinner which comes with a special gift. Diners can also have an early celebration on June 18 at P1,488 per person for lunch and P1,750 per person for dinner. Prices are nett.

New World Makati also has a Beer Mug Cake, which consists of a brownie base filled with pistachio and chocolate hazelnut spread and Bailey's cream mousse, topped with light foamy cream.

It comes in whole and petite sizes at P1,300 and P300 nett, respectively.

The cake can also be packaged in a celebrations box with red or white wine, as well as cigar-shaped dark chocolates with hazelnut cream dipped in milk chocolate for P3,500 nett.

For inquiries and reservations, call +63288116888, e-mail reservations.manila@newworldhotels.com, or visit the hotel's website and social media pages.

TATATITO

Handout

Tatatito has added Angus Steak to its menu just in time for Father’s Day.

Their newest 480g USDA Prime Black Angus Steak comes with a side of vegetables and is priced at P3,750.

Tatatito is located at the ground floor of OPL Building on Dela Rosa St. corner C. Palanca in Legazpi Village. More details are available on the restaurant's website and social media pages.

TWG TEA

Handout

TWG Tea is recommending a Pastry Kit with its selection of teas this Father's Day.

The Pastry Kit includes an array of scones, chocolate muffins, croissants, canelés, financiers, and madeleines. It is priced at P1,350.

Gift ideas, on the other hand, include New York Breakfast Tea (P1,895), Design Gold Teapot (P12,995), and Vogue Teacup and Saucer (P4,295).

TWG Tea has branches at Greenbelt 5, Central Square, and Alabang Town Center.