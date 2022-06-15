So excited to finally share that🌻HIGHSUMMER🌻 will be published by @DisneyBooks!



MANILA — Disney Books will be publishing a graphic novel series inspired by Philippine folklore and mythology, a Filipino author recently announced.

In a series of tweets, Tori Tadiar confirmed her series "Highsummer" got a deal with the people behind the Greek mythology book series "Percy Jackson."

"So excited to finally share that HIGHSUMMER will be published by @DisneyBooks! A GRAPHIC NOVEL series set in a Filipiniana junior high school? A girl who can wake ancient gods and creatures from PH MYTHOLOGY? From the publisher of the Percy Jackson series?! THREE BOOKS!?!" she said in a tweet.

Tadiar said "Highsummer" is a series about 12-year-old Mika who tries to undo a curse she accidentally cast on two classmates.

"When she awakens ancient gods and a sun-devouring beast set on plunging the world into darkness, she must team up with her former bullies to save the world and all she holds dear," she added.

Tadiar said that the publication of the first book of her graphic novel series is set by 2024.

She went on to thank all of her friends and colleagues who made her dream come true: "Shout out to the amazing team at Disney, @ElannaHeda, and @syntactics (the sweetest editor EVER)! And of course, my absolutely brilliant agent @BrittSiess (who held my hand through every step of the way)!!"

"Much thanks goes to @danichuatico and @richard_mercz for showing me the @DVpit_ path, that being published internationally was an opportunity for me and my fellow komikeros in the Philippines! Special mention as well to @SaltandHoneyPod, @sloanesloane, and @lesliehung for the comics mentorship - their invaluable advice helped me take a very rough idea to an awesome pitch that led me to this!" she said.

"And of course, @KomiketPH for even getting me started in really making comics in the first place!!! (Especially @araonboard for coming with me during the first session and every con after)."

Disney Books is the publishing company behind the successful Greek mythology series "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" by American author Rick Riordan.

"Percy Jackson and the Olympians" is pentalogy book series set in the mid-2000s and follows Percy Jackson who discovers that he is the son of Poseidon who was prohibited to have children post-World War II.

Its first two books were adapted by 20th Century Fox into a movie, "The Lightning Thief" in 2010 and "The Sea of Monsters" in 2013, led by Logan Lerman as Percy Jackson.

Last January, Riordan confirmed that the series adaptation of "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" is coming to Disney+ soon.