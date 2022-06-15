MANILA -- For Catriona Gray, confidence is something that is developed.

The former Miss Universe made the statement on Wednesday as she shared confidence-boosting tips in an event organized by the skin care brand Cetaphil.

"Confidence sounds a little bit unachievable for some people. I know we've all been there, we look up to someone and say, 'they're just born confident, they're born looking like that, they just have it, it's not something that I could ever have.' But I don't believe in that," Gray said.

"I believe that confidence is something that you grow and develop. And the more you are able to exercise that outside your comfort zone, the more that it's able to strengthen, or through different situations that you are in," she added.

According to Gray, seemingly simple things like getting enough rest and finding joy in daily activities will help build one's confidence.

She said these moments will allow people to get to know themselves more, and help them better practice self-love.

"Just being able to get that rest for yourself... Even if it's not sleep, just a moment to quiet yourself -- maybe it looks like meditation for you, or allocating some me time," she said. "Just that rest allows me to collect my thoughts and have that energy for the day."

"Find joy in those smaller moments in your routine. It builds up later in the day when you do have to face people and you do have to be confident."

Gray said having good skin, which can be achieved by a healthy lifestyle and proper maintenance, can also give a huge confidence boost.

"Usually our go-to is a great concealer or great lighting, but having a great canvas to work with in the first place... makes your beauty or makeup routine much more effortless," she said, but was quick to add that having flareups is "completely normal."

Gray went on to emphasize how wearing makeup and clothes that match one's features and preferences makes a huge difference when it comes to developing confidence.

"Take the time to learn about yourself, your features, and what works for you... And wear whatever makes you feel beautiful and comfortable, and work it," she said.

Practicing in front of the mirror to "study your angles" and being attentive to others are also confidence-boosting strategies, according to Gray.

"Just be present in the moment. It will allow you to connect with the person you're with, or the people you're talking to... If you're constantly projecting yourself or worrying about different things, the moment will slip by," she said.