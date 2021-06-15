WATCH: Inka Magnaye tries to dub Alexandra Trese

MANILA – After sharing her thoughts about Liza Soberano’s Tagalog dub in “Trese,” voice talent Inka Magnaye tried to do her own dub of the animated series.

Magnaye, who rose to fame as the voice behind the in-flight safety announcement of flag carrier Philippine Airlines, shared her dub as Alexandra Trese via her social media platforms on TikTok and Twitter.

“I just posted it, it’s very raw so don’t expect much lol,” she said.

“I really think my voice sounds too mature for the character, which is why I said I liked Liza Soberano’s voice quality for the role,” she added before engaging her followers to tell her what they think of her dub.

For those who appreciated how she showed more emotion in her “Trese” dub,” Magnaye reminded her followers that she’s actually been doing voice work for two decades, whereas “Trese” was Soberano’s first voice acting gig.

“It isn’t easy, especially for your first time! It comes with practice and I’m sure she will just keep getting better,” she said.

In her previous tweets, Magnaye pointed out that Soberano's voice is not "monotonous," contrary to what others have stated on social media.

But she did acknowledge that there is some room for improvement.

"She has dynamics in her delivery. However, she does tend to deliver her lines in almost the exact same cadence, and people confuse that with monotony," Magnaye explained.

"I believe this could have been a direction thing," she added. "Seeing as she is an actor and not really a voice actor, whoever was directing her during the recording sessions could have guided her a little more to explore different deliveries, but that's just what I think."

"We don't know din how things were while they were recording, so I'm just speculating. Anyways, these are just my thoughts!"