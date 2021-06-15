WATCH: Filipina cosplayer impresses as Alexandra Trese

Cosplayer Awie De Guzman as Alexandra Trese. Screengrab from Facebook: aawie.deguzman



MANILA -- A Filipina cosplayer left many netizens in awe as she dressed up as the lead character of the new Netflix series "Trese."

Awie De Guzman's photos and video of her as Alexandra Trese have been making the rounds online as Filipinos praised her accurate portrayal of the character voiced by Liza Soberano and Shay Mitchell.

"Alexandra Trese is on her way. See you at The Diabolical," De Guzman said.

In another post, she thanked all those who have shown their support for her latest cosplay project.

"You guys don't know how much preparation and heart I've put into this. Portraying a character from an award-winning horror komiks showcasing our Filipino culture and mythological creatures is a lot of pressure, but it is something I have taken pride of," she added.

De Guzman also congratulated the team behind "Trese," saying the animated series "deserves to be on Netflix and be known all over the world."

The 6-episode "Trese" is based on a popular Filipino graphic novel book series of the same name by Budjette Tan and Kajo Baldisimo which first saw print in 2005.

It revolves around Alexandra Trese, a young woman called to investigate crimes attributed to supernatural causes.

Related video: