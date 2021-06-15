LOOK: Heart Evangelista shows painting she worked on for almost 2 years

MANILA -- Heart Evangelista left her fans and fellow celebrities in awe as she showed her latest painting.

On Tuesday, the actress posted a photo of her beside the large painting, which she worked on for almost two years.

"Painting has always been my escape. I give my heart and soul to every painting and I just fall in love with the outcome," she said.

"Here's a piece I painted for almost 2 years," she added.

In the comments section, some celebrities praised Evangelista for her latest work of art.

"This is beautiful!" said actress Camille Prats.

"Wow," added actress Jessy Mendiola.

"Wow, that's massive. Gorgeous!" said broadcast journalist Karen Davila.

Evangelista, who has been painting since she was a child, has been known for her artworks featuring melancholic women.

She has held exhibits both in the Philippines and abroad, with her paintings also seen on designer bags, gowns, and accessories, to name a few.

