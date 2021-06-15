From gadget giveaways to P1 deals: Foodpanda, Grab hold delivery promos

Foodpanda riders on Metro Manila streets. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA -- Heads up, foodies and shoppers: Two delivery services are offering perks and promos to their users this month.

Foodpanda is celebrating its 7th anniversary this June with a "nationwide blowout," with users getting a chance to win prizes such as Vespas, iPhone Pro Max phones, Apple watches, and P1,000 vouchers that can be used on the app.

Those who place a minimum order of P299 from food delivery, pickup, shops, or Pandamart get an entry to the raffle. Winners will be announced on July 3.

In a statement, Foodpanda said the raffle is on top of the app's anniversary discounts and vouchers throughout the month, as well as Instagram Story filter and TikTok hashtag challenges.

The delivery service said it has partnered with the fast food chain KFC to provide free meals to its riders, and promised to donate P7 for each raffle entry to the Philippine Red Cross as well as do community pantry events in select cities.

"As the 7th birthday is traditionally a very important occasion for Filipinos, we are making sure that our anniversary event is a memorable celebration with treats for everyone," said Foodpanda managing director Daniel Marogy.

On the other hand, GrabFood is offering a P1 delivery fee promotion to new users until June 30.

The deal includes those who use the app for the first time from Cebu, Pampanga, Davao, Bacolod, Iloilo, Baguio, Cagayan De Oro, Lipa, Dumaguete, Tarlac, Olongapo, and Zamboanga.

"In the coming months, we hope to expand our exciting promotions to include more partner brands, and more cities nationwide," GrabFood head Greg Camacho said in a statement.

Mobile wallet GrayPay, meanwhile, is holding a "Sakto, Sweldo" promo from June 15 to 17. Users can expect to get P100 cashback, extra points, and discounts on Lazada, Zalora, and Nest Genie, among others.

Related video: